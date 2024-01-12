Four gift ideas to celebrate an eco-friendly Lohri and Makar Sankranti

Non-biodegradable items, fast fashion and unsustainable gifts create a massive waste problem and have precipitated the deterioration of the environment. We often forget that the biggest gift our planet needs is eco-sensitivity and so why not spread joy this Lohri and Makar Sankranti by making nature-friendly gestures.

An overview

Solar-Powered Lanterns

A solar lantern, comprising just a solar PV panel, storage battery, and lamp, is an energy-efficient gift that minimizes carbon emissions, slashes energy costs, and demands minimal maintenance. This is an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys ambient lighting in their home. With a 5-10 year lifespan, it outshines traditional lights cost-effectively. Simple to install without electrical wiring, it's a hassle-free gift suitable for various applications—outdoor, indoor, parks, boat ramps, etc.

Plants and Tree Saplings

The idea of gifting or dedicating trees on special occasions is also growing popular. Platforms like Grow-Trees.com not only facilitate tree plantation to memorialise special occasions but also enable individuals to greet and dedicate trees to loved ones. Greet with Trees make the perfect gift as loved ones can monitor their growth and they also have a lasting positive impact on the environment. It is also a unique idea to Greet with Trees especially to loved ones and colleagues on harvest festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti. The site also enables you to contribute to their various tree planting initiatives such as Trees for Tigers, Trees for Water, and Trees for the Himalayas and add a few trees to mother earth this year.

Bird Feeder

A bird feeder makes a memorable gift, enabling the recipient to connect with nature. Especially for nature and bird enthusiasts, this present has the potential to bring lasting enjoyment, offering them a daily dose of happiness as they interact with various birds amid their busy schedules. Additionally, it holds numerous benefits, such as aiding parent birds in feeding their chicks, promoting bird health, and offering our feathered friend’s essential food during cold and barren months.

Low-Impact Clothing

The fashion industry is among the largest polluters in the world, accounting for more than 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of global wastewater. Therefore, it is crucial to be mindful when choosing clothing gifts. Opt for sustainable items, as numerous brands support eco-friendly fashion today, offering choices that rival the aesthetics of fast fashion.