Friendship Day 2025: Date, History, and How India Celebrates This Cherished Bond

Friendship is one of the most treasured relationships in life, often offering comfort, joy, and a space to be your true self. Celebrated worldwide, International Friendship Day is an opportunity to acknowledge these priceless connections and express gratitude for the love and support shared among friends.

When Is International Friendship Day 2025?

International Friendship Day is observed globally on July 30, as recognised by the United Nations. However, India follows a slightly different tradition. Here, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which falls on August 3 in 2025. Although it’s not an official public holiday, the day holds great emotional value. People across the country mark the occasion by sharing thoughtful messages, spending quality time with friends, and celebrating the joy of togetherness.

A Look at the History of International Friendship Day

The origins of this day trace back to 1958, when the World Friendship Crusade, a Paraguay-based civil organisation, first proposed the idea. It wasn't until 2011 that the UN General Assembly officially declared July 30 as International Friendship Day.

The core idea behind this celebration is to promote peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity among individuals and communities—regardless of cultural or geographical differences. The United Nations particularly encourages youth participation, viewing young people as vital agents in building a respectful, inclusive, and peaceful world.

Why Friendship Day Matters

Friendship stands as one of the few bonds in life that isn't bound by obligation—it’s chosen and nurtured freely. Friends uplift each other through successes, failures, and all the ups and downs of life. This day serves as a reminder of the strength that genuine friendship brings into our lives.

Celebrations Across India

Friendship Day in India is marked by heartfelt gestures. One of the most popular traditions is the exchange of friendship bands, a colourful symbol of bond and affection. Many also gift greeting cards with personal messages, reflecting on shared memories and appreciation. Some plan special outings or small gatherings, while others simply spend time reminiscing and reconnecting.

Whether it's with a childhood friend, a colleague, or someone you've recently grown close to, the essence of this day lies in honouring those who make our journey meaningful.

So, this August 3, don’t forget to reach out to your friends, say a few kind words, and celebrate the magic of friendship.