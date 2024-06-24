From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Celebrity Brides Embracing Pastel Hues Over Traditional Red

The era when red was the quintessential colour for brides is evolving, especially among Bollywood's elite. A growing number of brides are opting for pastel hues, creating a serene and elegant bridal aesthetic. The latest to join this trend is Sonakshi Sinha, who married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. For her special day, Sonakshi chose to upcycle her mother Poonam Sinha’s ivory wedding saree, adorned with intricate embroidery and complemented by heirloom jewellery.

As Sonakshi basks in her newlywed bliss, let’s revisit other celebrity brides who also chose pastels over the traditional red:

Alia Bhatt

In an intimate home ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a hand-dyed ivory organza saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree, featuring delicate tilla work, was paired with an embroidered tissue veil. Alia even wore her wedding saree again to receive a National Award for her role in "GangubaiKathiawadi" (2022).

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra opted for a handcrafted lehenga by her friend and designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The ecru-hued lehenga was intricately embroidered with gold thread and paired with a mesh blouse. Her tulle veil featured her groom Raghav’s name at the back, adding a personalized touch.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli remains one of Bollywood's most iconic weddings. She wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with butterfly and bird motifs. Anushka’s pastel ensemble was paired with traditional jewelry, creating a perfect blend of modern and traditional aesthetics.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh married filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani in Goa, donning a Tarun Tahiliani creation. Her gold nude lehenga, embellished with floral embroidery in pink and peach hues, was a vision of elegance. Unique tulle sleeves adorned with crystals and pearls, along with a matching veil, set her look apart.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's wedding to Sidharth Malhotra was a fairytale event. She looked ethereal in a soft rose lehenga designed by her good friend Manish Malhotra. Kiara completed her bridal look with diamonds and Zambian emeralds, adding a touch of luxury and elegance to her ensemble.

Who Wore It Best?

Each of these celebrity brides brought their own unique flair to their wedding day, making it difficult to choose a favourite. However, their choices reflect a broader trend in bridal fashion, where pastel hues are becoming the preferred choice for many brides.