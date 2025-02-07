From Budgeting to Bling: Why Women Are Spending Smarter on Jewellery

Women today, whether they are earning modestly or making significant income, are becoming more mindful of their spending, and this approach is clearly visible in their jewellery purchases as well, said Aneesha Reddy, the founder of Vibha Jewellers. Speaking at the launch of the newly designed Vinterra Collection, she emphasized how traditional jewellery designs, like mango motifs and kasu (coin) patterns, are making a comeback with a modern twist.

"While people once leaned towards ultra-modern designs, now there is a growing appreciation for traditional aesthetics. That’s why we have introduced a unique blend of vintage and contemporary designs in our jewellery," Aneesha explained. She also noted the rising popularity of lab-grown diamonds, stating that their superior craftsmanship, precision, and affordability make them a preferred choice over natural diamonds.

Discussing wedding jewellery trends, she mentioned that earlier, brides preferred colourful gemstone-embedded pieces along with diamonds. However, the current trend is shifting towards purely diamond-based jewellery.

Vibha Jewellers operates two branches in Santosh Nagar and Manikonda. Aneesha shared her inspiring journey, recalling how the business started with just a small table, catering to customers who visited a family-owned boutique. Over time, the venture expanded into two full-fledged stores, and now, they are further expanding their Manikonda branch.

At Vibha Jewellers, all jewellery is designed and crafted in-house, leveraging the latest technology to ensure precision in every step—from design to production. Their collection ranges from everyday wear to luxury statement pieces, catering to customers across all age groups and preferences.

Aneesha Reddy also highlighted the evolving mindset of financially independent women. "Whether they are employees, entrepreneurs, or corporate leaders, earning women today think differently about spending. Unlike homemakers who budget based on available funds, working women evaluate the worth of every rupee before making a purchase. They are careful not to spend unnecessarily, yet they are willing to invest in things that truly matter. This conscious approach to spending is a positive shift in today’s financial landscape," she remarked.

With the Vinterra Collection, Vibha Jewellers aims to bring nostalgic, heritage-inspired designs to modern buyers, ensuring that the charm of past generations continues to shine with contemporary elegance.