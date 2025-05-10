Live
- For the Woman Who Gives Her All—Give Back with Thoughtful Self-Care
From skincare to smart tech gifts she won’t want to return this Mother’s Day (11th May)
Mother’s Day is right around the corner (11th May, mark your calendars!), and if you’re still scrambling for the perfect gift, don’t worry—we’ve got you. Whether she’s a skincare aficionado, a tech enthusiast, or just in need of some serious pampering, this curated list has something for every kind of mom.
Forest Essentials Bahaar Facial Indulgence Gift Set
Forest Essentials Bahaar Facial Indulgence Gift Set is a spa-inspired combination of indulgence and Ayurvedic care—just what Mother's Day calls for. With its natural ingredients, upscale packaging, and skin-caring formulas, it provides mothers with a self-indulging self-care experience that's pampering yet intimate. A nice present she will always appreciate. Buy Forest Essentials Bahaar Facial Indulgence Gift Set at MRP 1,995/-
Bloom Complete Nutrition Combo
The Bloom Complete Nutrition Combo is a gift of wellness that shows you truly care. Designed to aid in balancing hormones, gut health, and immune systems, it's a daily serving of wellness for the moms who do it all. Clean, scientifically-sound, and simple to add to her routine—it's health, carefully wrapped. Get your Bloom Complete Nutrition Combo at MRP 1,347/-
Suta Grey Charcoal Colorblock Cotton Saree
A Suta cotton saree is not only a gift—it's a hug in fabric. Soft, breathable, and beautifully crafted, these sarees embody comfort and tradition with a contemporary touch. Thoughtful and timeless, they are the ideal Mother's Day gift for mothers who appreciate grace, beauty, and everyday sophistication. Get a saree from the beautifully crafted range from Suta starting at MRP 2,400/-
FNP Personalised Women's Classy Gift Set
Treat the sophisticated woman in your life on Mother's Day with the FNP Personalised Women's Classy Gift Set. Made from high-quality vegan leather, it contains a wallet, passport cover, keychain, and eyewear case—all of which can be personalized for that special touch. Blending functional use with stylish sophistication, it's a gift she'll be using and adoring. Get the FNP Personalised Women’s Classy Gift Set for your mom at just MRP 1,849/-
MI Smart Band 5
Mi Band 5 is the ideal Mother's Day gift for active, organized moms. With heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management, it's wellness on her wrist. Sleek, affordable, and intelligent—it tracks her health goals while keeping pace with her active lifestyle. Buy the Mi Smart Band 5 at just MRP 2,699/-