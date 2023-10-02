Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 50+ Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to Start Your Day with Inspiration!

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to commemorate the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Gandhi was a pioneer of nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience, and his teachings have inspired people around the world to fight for justice and equality.

One of the best ways to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti is to start the day with a quote from the great man. Gandhi's words are full of wisdom and inspiration and can help us live a better life. Here is a list of 50 Mahatma Gandhi quotes to start your day. These quotes cover a wide range of topics, from love and compassion to truth and nonviolence.





GANDHI JAYANTI 2023: TOP QUOTES BY MAHATMA GANDHI



“You must be the change you want to see in the world.”

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

“An eye for an eye only ends up leaving the entire world blind.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

“Live as if you were going to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were going to live forever.”

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.”

“The future depends on what you do today.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight with you and then you win.”

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

"You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind."

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not get dirty."

“A coward is incapable of showing love; It is the prerogative of the brave.”

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"You may never know what results come from your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results."

"The only tyrant I accept in this world is the 'still small voice' within me."

“Satisfaction is in the effort, not in the achievement. Full effort is full victory."

"The only demons in this world are those that run through our own hearts, and that is where we must fight all our battles."

"Believing in something and not living it is dishonest."

"Man becomes great exactly to the extent to which he works for the welfare of his fellow men."

“A man is nothing more than the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, that he becomes.”

"The power to question is the basis of all human progress."

"You can't shake hands with a closed fist."

“True wealth is health and not pieces of gold and silver.”

“Praying is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is the daily admission of one's own weakness. “It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”

"Strength does not come from physical ability. It comes from an indomitable will."

“I guess at one time leadership meant muscles, but today it means getting along with people.”

"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would be enough to solve most of the world's problems."

“When doing something, do it with love or never do it.”

"Life is more than increasing its speed."

“Nonviolence is the greatest force available to humanity. It is more powerful than the most powerful weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.”

"A 'No' uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' simply uttered to please, or worse yet, to avoid trouble."

“Whenever you face an opponent, conquer him with love.”

"Hate the sin, love the sinner."

"An ounce of practice is worth tons of preaching."

"The truth is, even if there is no public support. It is self-sustaining."

“For a true artist, only that face is beautiful that, beyond its exterior, shines with the truth within the soul.”

“Giving pleasure to one heart with a single act is better than a thousand heads bowed in prayer.”

“I won't let anyone cross my mind with dirty feet.”

"The world has enough to satisfy everyone's needs, but not enough to satisfy everyone's greed."

“The golden rule of conduct is mutual tolerance, since we will never all think alike and we will see the Truth fragmented and from different angles of vision.”

“Service rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.”

“Suffering endured with joy ceases to be suffering and is transmuted into ineffable joy.”

“It is the quality of our work that will please God and not the quantity.”

“The nature of man is not essentially evil. It is known that brute nature yields to the influence of love. You should never despair of human nature.”

“A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the sake of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. "It was a perfect act."

"The true adornment of a woman is her character, her purity."













GANDHI JAYANTI 2023 FAQs



WHAT IS GANDHI JAYANTI?

Gandhi Jayanti Is A National Holiday In India That Celebrates The Birth Of Mahatma Gandhi, The Leader Of The Indian Independence Movement.

WHY IS GANDHI JAYANTI ALSO CONSERVED AS THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE?

Gandhi Jayanti Is Also Celebrated As The International Day Of Non-Violence Due To Gandhi's Commitment To Nonviolent Resistance.

WHY IS OCTOBER 2 SPECIAL?

October 2 Is Special Because It Is The Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi.

WHERE WAS MAHATMA GANDHI BORN?

Mahatma Gandhi Was Born In Porbandar, Gujarat.

HOW IS GANDHI JAYANTI CELEBRATED?

Gandhi Jayanti Is Celebrated In Various Ways Including Prayer Meetings, Speeches And Marches. People Also Visit Gandhi Monuments And Museums.

WHAT ARE MAHATMA GANDHI'S MOST FAMOUS QUOTES?

Nonviolence Is The Greatest Force Available To Humanity.

WHAT ARE SOME OF MAHATMA GANDHI'S MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE WORLD?

He Led The Indian Independence Movement To Victory Through Non-Violent Resistance.

HOW CAN WE APPLY MAHATMA GANDHI'S TEACHINGS TO OUR OWN LIVES?

Let Him Be Honest, Truthful, Kind, Compassionate And Stand Up For What He Believes.

WHAT ARE SOME WAYS THAT WE CAN CELEBRATE GANDHI JAYANTI MEANINGFULLY?

Learn about Gandhi’s life and teachings, help others in need, and promote peace and understanding.







