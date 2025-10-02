Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary

Every year, October 2 is marked as Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered as the Father of the Nation. In 2025, India celebrates his 156th birth anniversary, a day also observed worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. Gandhi’s ideals of truth, simplicity, and non-violence continue to inspire generations across the globe.

Heartfelt Greetings to Share on Gandhi Jayanti

1. Wishing you a peaceful Gandhi Jayanti! May Bapu’s vision of truth and non-violence guide your life.

2. Let us honor Bapu by walking the path of peace on his 156th birth anniversary.

3. May Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings inspire us to live with honesty and compassion.

4. On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s spread love and non-violence in every corner of the world.

5. Wishing harmony, courage, and truthfulness to you and your family this Gandhi Jayanti.

Famous Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

• “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

• “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

• “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”

• “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

• “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

These timeless words remind us of Bapu’s unmatched wisdom and his ability to shape society through non-violent resistance.

WhatsApp and Facebook Status Ideas

1. On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s pledge to follow Bapu’s timeless teachings.

2. Sending peace and truth your way this Gandhi Jayanti.

3. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let’s honor his legacy by spreading kindness.

4. May Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals inspire positive change in your life.

5. Celebrate Gandhi’s vision by embracing non-violence in thought, word, and action.

Messages for Friends and Family

• Remembering Bapu’s teachings, let’s strive for peace and harmony this Gandhi Jayanti.

• May truth and non-violence be the guiding principles in your life.

• Let’s honour Gandhi’s legacy by choosing compassion and honesty every day.

• Celebrate the Father of the Nation by spreading love and understanding.

• On this special day, may Bapu’s ideals fill our hearts with strength and hope.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 is not just a commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth but also a reminder to practice peace, truth, and non-violence in everyday life.