Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of India's most popular and celebrated festivals, especially in Maharashtra. This year, it will be held from Tuesday, September 19, to Thursday, September 28. Bringing and placing Lord Ganesha at home is a sacred act that must be done with care and respect. The arrival of Lord Ganesha marks the beginning of the auspicious celebrations of the 10-day festival.

This heartfelt journey begins with meticulous preparations: selecting an auspicious day and time, creating a pristine space, and getting the idol. The moment of invitation, laden with prayers and mantras, ushers in an air of anticipation and reverence. Families, whether through grand processions or quiet moments of reflection, embark on a spiritual journey that culminates with the placement of the idol on a beautifully decorated altar. Daily worship rituals, offerings of sweet modaks, and the warm glow of lamps continue the sacred connection.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2023: RULES FOR BRINGING AND PLACING LORD GANESHA AT HOME

1. Choose an auspicious time: Consult a Hindu calendar or a priest to select an auspicious day and time to bring Lord Ganesha home. This time is often known as "muhurat" and is considered essential to begin the festivities.

2. Prepare the space: Clean the area where you intend to place the idol. Make sure it is neat and free of clutter. Set up a special altar or platform (usually made of wood or metal) to place the idol.

Decorate it with fresh flowers, Rangoli (decorative patterns) and other decorations.

3. Get the idol: Buy or prepare a Ganesh idol. You can choose from various sizes and materials, but it is recommended to use eco-friendly clay idols to minimise environmental impact.

Before taking the idol home, perform a "pranapratishtha" ritual, which involves invoking the deity on the idol. A priest or a knowledgeable family member can do this.

4. Invitation and Procession: On the chosen day and time, invite Lord Ganesha to your home with devotion and pure heart. Chant prayers and mantras as he welcomes you.

Some families organise a procession to bring the idol home, accompanied by music and dancing. Others carry it inside the house with reverence.

5. Place the idol on the prepared altar or platform. Make sure it faces east or north, which are considered auspicious directions. Offer flowers, incense and lamps to the deity. Light a lamp or diya as a symbol of his divine presence.

6. Perform daily puja (worship) to Lord Ganesha. This includes offering fresh flowers, modaks (sweet dumplings), fruits, incense and other items. Recite prayers, mantras and bhajans (devotional songs) dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

7. Offering naivedya (food) to Lord Ganesha is customary. Modaks and laddus are usually their favourite sweets. Light the lamp (deepa) during the morning and evening aarti (ritual of shaking a lighted lamp).

8. Maintain a sense of devotion and purity in your heart and actions while worshipping Lord Ganesha. Seek his blessings for the well-being of your family, the elimination of obstacles and success in your endeavours.

9. On the last day of the festival or according to your tradition, immerse the idol in a natural body of water (river, sea or lake) with a grand procession. This symbolises the return of Lord Ganesha to his heavenly abode.

10. Use eco-friendly materials for decorations and offerings to minimise environmental impact, especially during immersion.