Fresh coriander leaves are an essential part of Indian cooking, adding aroma and flavour to everything from dals to chutneys. Popularly known as dhaniya patta, this humble herb is also one of the easiest plants to grow at home. Whether you live in an apartment or have a small balcony garden, coriander can thrive with minimal care, making it perfect for first-time gardeners.

Scientifically called Coriandrum sativum, coriander prefers cool weather and grows quickly, allowing you to enjoy multiple harvests in a short time. With a few simple steps, you can have a steady supply of fresh, chemical-free leaves right from your home.

Choose the right containerStart by selecting a pot that is at least 10 inches deep, as coriander develops a long taproot. The container must have drainage holes to prevent water from collecting at the bottom. Both terracotta and plastic pots work well and should be large enough to hold around 5 to 8 litres of soil.

Prepare suitable soilCoriander grows best in loose, fertile and well-draining soil. Slightly acidic soil with a pH between 6.2 and 6.8 is ideal. Mix garden soil with compost or well-rotted manure to improve fertility. If the soil feels heavy, add a little sand to improve drainage and avoid waterlogging.

Sow the seeds correctlyFor faster germination, gently crush coriander seeds and soak them in water for a few hours before planting. Sow the seeds directly into the pot, as coriander does not like being transplanted. Place them about half an inch deep and keep a distance of 3 to 6 inches between seeds. Coriander grows best when temperatures are between 17°C and 27°C, making late winter and early spring ideal for sowing.

Provide proper sunlight and waterKeep the pot in a spot that receives 4 to 5 hours of gentle morning sunlight. In very hot weather, partial shade helps prevent the plant from wilting. Water whenever the top layer of soil feels dry. The soil should remain slightly moist but never soggy.

Care and maintenanceOnce the seedlings are about 2 inches tall, thin out weak plants so that the healthier ones have enough space to grow. Proper spacing improves air circulation and encourages bushier growth.

Feeding and harvestingFeed the plant with organic manure or compost every two weeks. Mulching can help retain moisture in the soil. Coriander leaves are ready to harvest in about 4 to 6 weeks. Always cut the outer leaves first and avoid removing more than one-third of the plant at a time. Regular trimming delays flowering and extends the harvest period.

For a continuous supply, sow fresh seeds every two to three weeks. With basic care, your coriander plant can keep producing fresh leaves for up to three months, ensuring your kitchen always has a touch of homegrown freshness.