GUESS WHAT NICK JIJU DID FOR PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Royal swagger, loud punchlines and a comedy universe that’s clearly grown bigger, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' makes its comeback on Netflix with 'Season 4'. Kapil Sharma returns in a flamboyant new avatar, Raja, pushing his comedy universe into a louder, larger chapter. With Krushna Abhishek bringing his trademark comic energy as Largemata, Kiku Sharda bringing his signature humour as Motapa, and Sunil Grover adding sparkle as Diamond Raja, the stage is set for a season that promises scale, spectacle and spontaneity. Opening the season is Priyanka Chopra Jonas - desi at heart, effortless in humour, and perfectly at home on Kapil’s stage.

Kapil wastes no time easing into his favourite zone - playful curiosity that tiptoes the line. A light flirt is quickly followed by a self-check, as he jokes about flirting on a Netflix show and says “idhar subtitles aata hai… kahin Nick padh na le.” Priyanka responds with easy confidence, saying, “Nick ko aadat hai… usko pata hai sab mujhse flirt karte hai, lekin main ghar toh wahi jaati hoon”(Touché PC, touché). As the banter flows into romance, she adds that while she knew Nick’s songs, it was seeing him in one particular video that made her think, “abhi toh date pe jaana padega.”

From being a hands-on desi mom to Malti, to balancing life as a global star and a wife rooted in Indian traditions, Priyanka wears every role with ease. She speaks about receiving sargi from her mother-in-law and shares just how romantic Nick Jonas truly is, revealing that to help her break her Karva Chauth fast, “apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dekh ke vrat toda.” A desi at heart - married to someone just as desi in spirit - Priyanka brings warmth, humour and romance to Netflix’s stage.

Setting the shubh mahurat for what promises to be the biggest season yet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a laughter filled start to this season. With the comedy universe expanding and punchlines landing harder, the season ahead is all set to get louder, crazier and wildly entertaining- and this opening episode is proof.

