Happy Bhogi Festival Greetings, Wishes, quotes and messages

The first festival of the New Year is Bhogi. The six-month journey of the sun towards the north is known as uttarayanam. The purpose of this celebration is to express gratitude to the sun for supplying energy to crops. During that time, the first harvest occurs. People use flowers and mango leaves to beautify their dwellings. They prepare new crop meals and invite friends and relatives to a feast supper served on banana leaves. Lentils are cooked in most parts of the country, and this dish is known as pongal. People dress up in new outfits and fly kites. In the morning, they build a bonfire and assemble around it. People send each other bhogi greetings. Send the freshest selection of Bhogi wishes messages, Bhogi Pandigai Wishes, and Bhogi quotes 2022 to all well-wishers via Whatsapp and Facebook.

Find the best Bhogi wishes here.





1). On the auspicious day of bhogi, may your future be as bright as sun shine, and bring you prosperity in your life.

2). Flame your past in Bhogi and invite the new year with new hopes and aspirations. Happy Bhogi to all.

3). On the blissful occasion of Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal & Bhogi I wish you for prosperity, peace and happiness.

4). Hope you always rise high just like the colorful kites that dot the sky.

5). Just as the flames of bon-fire rise high, may this coming year be bright and bring prosperity in your life.

6). Bhogi is an auspicious day to start anything new. May your fields yield more crop, may your family be prosperous.

7). May thus sun shine bring light and brightness in your lives. Happy Bhogi to you and your family.

8). Celebrate Bhogi this year with your family and friends and share good wishes and feast meal. May this Bhogi bring many more celebrations in your life. Happy Bhogi.

9). Let Bhogi be a beginning of every auspicious occasion in your life. Leave the past behind and move ahead for a great future. Happy Bhogi.

10). May you prosper this year with festive mood every day, and may this year bring lot of wealth, health and prosperity in your family.











