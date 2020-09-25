Happy Daughter's Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes

Happy Daughter's Day 2020: Daughter's Day is celebrated to accolade and rejoice daughters in our life. We always celebrate it on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughter's Day is falling on September 27, Sunday.

The day celebrates the special relationship that parents share with their sweet daughters. Earlier, this day was introduced to decrease the shame in some countries attached to having a girl in place of a boy child. In developed countries, the daughter's day is observed to celebrate the joy of having a baby girl and bringing her up.

These are some lovely quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your daughters and let them know your love towards them:

1. "There were times when…I didn't have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always." – Taylor Swift

2. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness always to be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be. - Channing Tatum

3. "Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter." – Caitlin Houston

4. To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. – Euripides

5. "The older I get, the more I see the power of that young woman, my mother." – Sharon Olds

6. "I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life." – Ian McEwan

7. "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." – Unknown

8. A daughter will follow in her mom's footsteps, so make sure to set a good example. - Elizabeth George

9. A daughter is a blessing that you laugh and love with all your heart. Unknown

10. "A mother is the only person in the world, who can turn a daughter's worries and fears into happiness." – Unknown

11. "A daughter is God's way of saying, 'thought you could use a lifelong friend.'" – Unknown

Daughter's Day Wishes and Blessings

1. I may fall short of words to express my love for you! Stay blessed and Happy Daughter's Day my life!

2. To my beloved daughter, you are the gift and blessing of my life, don't need anything else. Happy Daughter's Day, my dearest darling!

3. When you were young you were a little angel now you grew up and became my best friend. Happy Daughter's Day sweetheart!

4. My lovely daughter is so loving, with a heart of gold, you will always be my baby! Happy Daughter's Day, my little angel.

5. I feel I am the most fortunate woman on the planet when you call me "Ma"! Love you, my sweetie!

6. The most precious jewel around my neck are your arms! Thanks for bringing happiness in my life, my precious treasure!

7. Your first scream and your beautiful eyes stole my heart. Thanks for being the most treasured part of my life. Happy Daughter's Day!

8. My beloved daughter, your presence makes this world a better place! Thanks a ton for making my life beautiful!

9. When I look at your sweet face, I feel overjoyed, sceptical, and blessed. You have indeed been a blessing, my dear darling.

10. My dear daughter always remember you are brave and capable to achieve anything you desire! I am sure about this as your mother." Happy Daughter's Day, my love!

Daughter's Day WhatsApp Messages



1. My daughter is my love. She is a little bunch of happiness that changed my life for the better! Happy Daughter's Day sweetie.

2. My dear daughter you may outgrow my lap, but you'll never outgrow my heart. You will always be my little angel. Happy Daughter's Day, my dear.

3. Seeing you grow up is so beautiful and a dream come true! I am blessed to have the world best daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

4. My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I feel proud that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

5. I pray to God that when you grow up, you make a difference and bring happiness in others life. May God bless you, my dear.

6. I am lucky to have a sweet, kind, and loving daughter like you. Never change, my dear daughter. Happy Daughter's Day to my beloved daughter.

7. My dear daughter, my heart will always belong to you. We will always be together. I love you, my angel. Happy Daughter's Day!

8. To me, you will always be my little bundle of joy. Don't grow up too fast, little one. I love you forever! Happy Daughter's Day my little one.

9. Happy Daughter's Day, my precious daughter, for making me understand what unconditional love is.

10. With every day that passes, you grow lovelier in my eyes. I admire you for who you are. I love you so much, my darling!