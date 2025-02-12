Happy Hug Day 2025: Iconic Bollywood Hug Scenes to Share with Your Partner

Hug Day, observed on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week, is all about expressing love, care, and warmth through a heartfelt embrace. A hug symbolizes comfort, security, and affection, making it one of the most powerful gestures to strengthen relationships. On this special occasion, Bollywood has given us several unforgettable hug moments that have defined romance on screen. Whether through passionate embraces or emotional reunions, these scenes perfectly depict love and longing. Here are some of the most iconic hug scenes from Bollywood films that you can share with your loved one on Hug Day 2025.

Memorable Hug Scenes from Bollywood Movies 1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – A Timeless Embrace One of Bollywood’s most celebrated love stories, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, features a legendary hug between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) in a stunning mustard field. This heartwarming moment remains an enduring symbol of love and devotion, cherished by audiences across generations.

2. Mohabbatein – A Touch of Eternal Love Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein presents several touching moments, with the hug between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Megha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) standing out. Their embrace radiates deep emotions, adding layers of meaning to their love story and making it an unforgettable cinematic moment.

3. Veer Zaara – A Hug Filled with Longing In Veer Zaara, the passionate hug between Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta) during the song "Janam Dekhlo" is a masterpiece of storytelling. Their embrace captures the essence of separation and eternal love, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – A Reunion of Love The hug between Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani during the New Year’s Eve celebration is a beautiful moment. It symbolizes second chances, rekindled love, and the joy of togetherness, making it a fan-favourite.

5. Rockstar – A Heartfelt Goodbye Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar delivers one of the most emotional hug scenes, where Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) share a lingering embrace. This touching moment conveys their deep, unspoken emotions, making it a powerful expression of love and heartbreak.