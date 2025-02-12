  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Happy Hug Day 2025: Iconic Bollywood Hug Scenes to Share with Your Partner

Happy Hug Day 2025: Iconic Bollywood Hug Scenes to Share with Your Partner
x
Highlights

Celebrate Hug Day 2025 by sharing these unforgettable Bollywood hug scenes that beautifully capture love, warmth, and emotions to rekindle romance.

Hug Day, observed on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week, is all about expressing love, care, and warmth through a heartfelt embrace. A hug symbolizes comfort, security, and affection, making it one of the most powerful gestures to strengthen relationships. On this special occasion, Bollywood has given us several unforgettable hug moments that have defined romance on screen. Whether through passionate embraces or emotional reunions, these scenes perfectly depict love and longing. Here are some of the most iconic hug scenes from Bollywood films that you can share with your loved one on Hug Day 2025.

Memorable Hug Scenes from Bollywood Movies

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – A Timeless Embrace

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated love stories, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, features a legendary hug between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) in a stunning mustard field. This heartwarming moment remains an enduring symbol of love and devotion, cherished by audiences across generations.

2. Mohabbatein – A Touch of Eternal Love

Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein presents several touching moments, with the hug between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Megha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) standing out. Their embrace radiates deep emotions, adding layers of meaning to their love story and making it an unforgettable cinematic moment.

3. Veer Zaara – A Hug Filled with Longing

In Veer Zaara, the passionate hug between Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta) during the song "Janam Dekhlo" is a masterpiece of storytelling. Their embrace captures the essence of separation and eternal love, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – A Reunion of Love

The hug between Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani during the New Year’s Eve celebration is a beautiful moment. It symbolizes second chances, rekindled love, and the joy of togetherness, making it a fan-favourite.

5. Rockstar – A Heartfelt Goodbye

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar delivers one of the most emotional hug scenes, where Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) share a lingering embrace. This touching moment conveys their deep, unspoken emotions, making it a powerful expression of love and heartbreak.

Celebrate Hug Day with Bollywood Romance

As Hug Day 2025 approaches, take inspiration from these iconic Bollywood moments to express your affection. Whether through a sweet embrace or a heartfelt message, let your special someone know how much they mean to you. Share these cinematic hugs and make this day truly memorable!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick