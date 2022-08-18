Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages

On this festival, we find small children tend to dress up as Lord Krishna as well as other mythological characters in the schools as well as neighbourhood in order to retell the story of Lord Krishna's birth and life. On this day, people perform puja and also sing Lord Krishna songs.



Janmashtami is an Hindu festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is also called as Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami or Krishna Jayanti or Krishna Janmashtami.

On this festival, we find small children tend to dress up as Lord Krishna as well as other mythological characters in the schools as well as neighbourhood in order to retell the story of Lord Krishna's birth and life. On this day, people perform puja and also sing Lord Krishna songs.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes to be sent to near and dear ones

1. Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.

2. May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami!

3. May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquilly. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!

4. May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all.

5. May Lord Krishna be the savior of all your problems and keep you happy.

6. This Janmashtami, may all your dreams come true and achieve all your goals.

7. May this Janmashtami bring a lot of joy and peace. Krishna will be there to guide you like he did Arjuna.

8. May Nandu Gopal sprinkle his blessings and grace on your family! Happy Janmashtami!

9. Have a happy and peaceful Janmashtami

10. Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashatami 2022 Messages for whatsapp, Instagram and facebook

1. This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family!

2. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

3. May the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami fill our hearts with hope, peace, and happiness. Sending best wishes on Krishna Janmashtami to all.



4. Krishna, the divine teacher of the universe, is always here with you -- to guide you to lead your life with clarity, joy, confidence, and hope. Let the day of Krishnashtami ignite benevolent spirits in you and dispel the darkness of ignorance. May you be blessed with divine protection.

6. Murli Manohar… Giridhara Gopala… Govinda Hari… This Janmashtami, as you chant the names of Shri Lord Krishna, may he shower upon you his divine blessings. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

7. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!



8. May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness… Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

9. May the Natkhat Nand Lal always provide you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.

10. May the festival of Janmashtami bring you joy, peace, and love. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Quotes

1. "The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

2. "When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as though they were his own, he or she has attained the highest spiritual union."

3. "For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy."

5. "Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality." - The Bhagavad Gita

6. "Do everything you have to do,

But not with greed, not with ego,

Not with lust, not with envy but

With love, compassion, humility and devotion." Happy Janmashtami!

7. "A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return" Jai Shree Krishna!

8. "The secret of karma yoga which is to perform actions without any fruitive desires is taught by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad-Gita" - Swami Vivekananda

9. Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Greetings to share with your friends & family



1. May the Blessings of Lord Krishna enhance each moment of your life, this Janmashtami and always!

2. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022. May Kanha come to your house and take away all your makhan- mishri with all your worries & sorrow

3. As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to all!

4. On this holy occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

5. Jai Shree Krishna! Leave all your worries to lord krishna on the auspicious festival of janmashtami and he will take care of you.

6. May Murli Manohar continue to bestow health and prosperity on your family, and may you always find peace. Happy Janmashtami!

8. Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

9. This Shri Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

10. May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all very Happy Janmashtami!