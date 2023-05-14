Live
Happy Mother’s day 2023: Inspiring Story from the bible about mother’s love
- King Solomon Commands to Cut the Baby to half: True Mother cries let the other have it
- Mother love is true; it is ready to sacrifice and give up
- Mother always want her children to be safe and happy
- This is an inspiring story from the bible, which reveals mother’s love is true.
This is one of the stories in bible, which reveals the Solomon immense wisdom and the judgement he gave, when two women, who have recently became mothers at the same time. But one mother’s baby has died as just a day before, there is one baby which is alive. Both the mothers are claiming the baby to be own.
King Solomon find the situation very tricky, but he had to give judgement and hand over the living baby to the true mother. To reveal the true parentage of the living child, Solomon decides to have the baby spilt in half and the baby’s true mother cries loud, while the other supports and even get ready to spilt the baby into half. Then Solomon finds, who is the real mother. He is aware true mother would her own life to save the life of her baby, so hands over the baby to the one who readily agreed to give her baby to other mother, whose baby has been dead.
She wanted her baby to live, irrespective the baby lives with her or not. True love never hurts and mother’s love always protects and is ready to sacrifice.