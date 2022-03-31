Happy UGadi 2022, wishes, quotes & whatsapp message for friends & family

Ugadi is one of the significant festival celebrated by two telugu speaking states. It is a beginning of Telugu New year.

Quotes

1. "Let us welcome Ugadi with full enthusiasm, hope and fervour. May this festival bring a new spirit."

2. 2. "This Ugadi, I am sending my best wishes to you and your family. I hope the festival brings love, fortune and prosperity into your life.

3. " This Ugadi, unleash your potential and believe in yourself as the festival is giving you a new chance. Buck up for the new aspirations and beginnings."

4. "Ugadi is no less than a new life, new hopes, new anticipation and new beginnings. I wish you a Happy Ugadi.

5. With a smile and spirit of festivities, let us celebrate this festival and bring a sense of humanity along with a pledge to spread positivity around us.

6. May this Ugadi bring joy, happiness, love and prosperity to your life. I hope all your dreams get fulfilled.

7. "Mango for surprise, neem for sadness and jaggery for happiness. May this festival fill your life with all kinds of flavours in a perfect balance."

8. 8. "This Ugadi, I wish you a year filled with new hope, aspirations, learning and lots of success. I wish you a Happy Ugadi."

Wishes & Whatsapp messages.

1. Wishing you and your family A very Happy New Year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. May this New Year brings with it a pot of full of luck and joy for you and your family. Happy Ugadi

2. May this New Year bring your way, New hopes and aspirations and make your world beautiful. Happy Ugadi

3. Wishing your way joyous festivities. As you welcome the fresh New Year and embark on a path of happiness and prosperity. Happy Ugadi

4. May this New Year bring you countless joys and fill your home with cheer and delight. Happy Ugadi.

5. This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life's ups and downs. Ugadi to you!

6. Lets welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity.