Happy Vishu 2020: History Doles Out The Significance Of This Malayali Festival

Happy Vishu 2020: First of all, we wish all the Malayali's a 'Happy Vishu'. This special day stands as the traditional 'New Year' for all the Malayali's according to their calendar.

The day of Vishu in the Malayali tradition holds a special significance as Sun's transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). Malayali's worship Lord Krishna on this day and consider him as God of Time.

History Behind This Festive Day:

According to purana's, there used to be a demon named Narakasura. He used to kill people and also make them dance on his wishes. This made Lord Krishna worried and thus he killed Narakasura. So, people celebrate that day as 'Vishu' and offer prayers by thanking him.

There is also another story in line… People believe that this day stands as the return day of Lord Suryadeva. According to folklores, the demon king Ravana would not allow Sun to rise in his kingdom. But after the death of Ravana in the hands of Lord Ram, Suryadeva returned and raised from the east on this day. Thus people celebrate this day with great zeal and offer prayers and prasadams to God.

How Do People Offer Prayers On This Festive Day???

The preparations of this festival begin on the before day night itself. The eldest lady of the house. She needs to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna on that night itself which is considered as a symbol of good luck and prosperity for the house.

People also need to arrange the listed things before night itself which are considered as the auspicious goods. These goods include coconut, betel leaves, Arecanut, yellow Kani Konna flower, Kanmashi kajal, raw rice, lemon, golden cucumber, jack fruit, a metallic mirror, a holy book, cotton dhoti and coins or currency notes. All these things need to be placed in a bell shaped vessel made of metal which in Malayalam is called 'Uruli'. A traditional bell shaped metal lamp named as 'Nilavilakku' is also lighted and placed together with the Vishu Kani before God.

Next day, everyone in the house needs to go wake up before the dawn and the first thing they need to do is close their eyes and walk towards the worship area to get the first sight of Lord in order to bring the good luck to the house for the throughout the year. Then they all need to go for a head bath and then wear new clothes. First, they need to offer prayers to God and then offer the traditional Prasadams to the Lord Krishna seeking his blessings.

Even the houses will be decorated with beautiful rangoli's and floral decorations. Children are allowed to fire the crackers in the night which is an integral part of Vishu celebration.

Once again we wish Malayali's 'Happy Vishu' and as the Coronavirus lock down is still going on, we request them to celebrate the festival in their homes itself staying away from this deadly virus.