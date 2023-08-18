Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist

Hindu women celebrate Hariyali Teej, a vivid and auspicious festival that heralds the start of the monsoon season. It also marks the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The third day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, or Tritiya Tithi, marks the beginning of HariyaliTeej. Married women observe a fast throughout the day, praying for long life and the well-being of their husbands. Single women also observe the fast to find a life partner like Lord Shiva. This year, HariyaliTeej falls on August 19. Although the festival has been celebrated for centuries, let's look at how it can be observed in 2023 with a modern approach.

Hariyali Teej 2023: How To Celebrate

Dress vibrantly

Since HariyaliTeej is a vibrant festival observed mainly by women, they can dress up in colorful outfits to match the ambiance. From wrapping themselves in exquisite sarees to weaving six yards of grace into intricately embroidered and embellished Anarkalis, to donning beautiful lehengas, women can make many fashion statements in traditional attire. If you are not into heavy ethnic ensembles, you can also spice up your look with a simple and colorful kurta and a pair of Patialas or even denim jeans.

Cook traditional dishes at home

HariyaliTeej marks a great opportunity to spend time with your family and friends. After completing all the rituals, you can cook some traditional foods and enjoy the delicious dishes with your loved ones. Ghevar, a round shaped Rajasthani sweet, dipped in sugary syrup is one of the most delicious desserts to cook and enjoy. Other items that you can prepare include Mathri, Mirchi Vada, Aloo Bedmi Poori and Dal BaatiChoorma.

Host a kitty party

Call your friends and family over to your home in HariyaliTeej and throw a little kitty party with lots of laughter, good food, music and dancing. You can organize a singing and dancing competition for entertainment purposes and participate in a fun competition with those close to you. Mehendi contests are another option where women can celebrate femininity and flaunt mehendi designs created by their family, relatives or close friends. Other celebration ideas include photo contests and fashion shows.

Let it be a green festival

HariyaliTeej is the festival of greenery, why not make it a green festival? You could plant a tree, recycle your decorations, or use sustainable materials for your outfit.

Celebrate your individuality

HariyaliTeej is a time to celebrate your femininity and individuality. Don't be afraid to be yourself and let your personality shine through.