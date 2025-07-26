Hariyali Teej 2025: Fasting Rituals, Do’s & Don’ts, and the Significance of Green in This Sacred Festival

Hariyali Teej, a cherished festival in Hindu culture, will be observed this year on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:41 PM on July 26 and concludes at 10:41 PM on July 27. Marking the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, this festival is primarily celebrated by married women who fast and pray for their husbands’ long life and well-being. It also coincides with the monsoon, celebrating nature’s renewal and prosperity.

Fasting Guidelines for Hariyali Teej

Fasting on Hariyali Teej is more than a ritual—it is an expression of deep devotion. Here’s how women traditionally observe it:

Rise Before Sunrise: Wake up during Brahma Muhurat (early dawn), which is considered highly auspicious.

Wake up during (early dawn), which is considered highly auspicious. Observe with Faith: Only those who believe in the tradition should keep the fast—it's a personal spiritual choice.

Only those who believe in the tradition should keep the fast—it's a personal spiritual choice. Complete Fasting: Women traditionally avoid food and water the entire day, though exceptions are made for pregnant women who may consume coconut water or fresh juice.

Women traditionally avoid food and water the entire day, though exceptions are made for pregnant women who may consume coconut water or fresh juice. Follow Ritual Timings: Perform all religious activities during the Shubh Muhurat .

Perform all religious activities during the . Traditional Attire: Dress in ethnic outfits and apply Solah Shringar (16 adornments) to honor the spirit of the festival.

Dress in ethnic outfits and apply (16 adornments) to honor the spirit of the festival. Stay Positive: Avoid gossip, arguments, or any kind of negativity during the day.

What to Avoid on Hariyali Teej

To maintain the spiritual sanctity of the fast, here are some actions to refrain from:

No Tamasik Food: Avoid spicy, non-vegetarian, or heavy foods—even the day before.

Avoid spicy, non-vegetarian, or heavy foods—even the day before. Avoid Dark or Pale Colours: Skip black, white, grey, or cream outfits—green is preferred for its symbolic meaning.

Skip black, white, grey, or cream outfits—green is preferred for its symbolic meaning. No Alcohol or Smoking: Consuming intoxicants is strictly prohibited.

Consuming intoxicants is strictly prohibited. Refrain from Laziness: Avoid sleeping during the day or engaging in idle talk.

Avoid sleeping during the day or engaging in idle talk. Maintain Purity: Celibacy and personal discipline are important components of this vrat.

Why Green Holds Special Importance

The word Hariyali translates to “greenery,” reflecting nature’s rebirth during the monsoon. On this day, women wear green clothes and green bangles, which hold a deeper symbolic meaning:

Fertility & Growth: Green symbolizes fertility, new beginnings, and life.

Green symbolizes fertility, new beginnings, and life. Harmony in Marriage: The green bangles represent love, marital harmony, and a woman’s dedication to her spouse.

The green bangles represent love, marital harmony, and a woman’s dedication to her spouse. Spiritual Resonance: The gentle chime of the bangles is considered a spiritual sound that reflects feminine grace, strength, and faith.

Hariyali Teej is more than a religious occasion—it is a celebration of nature, devotion, marital bonds, and womanhood. Observed with reverence and colour, it continues to be a deeply meaningful part of India's cultural and spiritual calendar.