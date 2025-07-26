Hariyali Teej Fasting Guide: What to Eat, Avoid & How to Break the Nirjala Vrat Safely

Observed during the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan, Hariyali Teej is a spiritually enriching festival that symbolises love, marital harmony, and the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women across India mark the day with deep devotion by observing the Nirjala Vrat — a rigorous fast without food or water until the evening rituals are complete.

Given the strictness of this fast, it’s vital to approach its conclusion mindfully. According to astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, what you eat after the fast plays a key role in helping your body recover and in maintaining the sanctity of the ritual.

What to Eat After Breaking the Nirjala Fast

Fresh Fruits : Begin with hydrating and gentle fruits like green grapes, guava, and kiwi. They help restore energy and are easy on the stomach.

Milk and Dairy Products : Items such as milk, curd, and lightly sweetened kheer not only cool the body but also offer essential nutrients.

Dry Fruits : A small handful of almonds, dates, raisins, or cashews can boost energy and aid digestion.

Light Homemade Sweets : Traditional treats like Ghevar and Malpua can be enjoyed in moderation, but heavy or overly sweet items should be avoided.

Simple Meals: Later, a light meal with roti, dal, rice, and boiled vegetables (cooked without spices or oil) is recommended.

Foods to Avoid During and After the Fast

Grains and Meat : Refrain from eating wheat, rice, or any non-vegetarian foods including meat, eggs, and fish.

Onion and Garlic : Considered non-satvik, these should not be part of your meals during Teej fasting.

Fried and Spicy Foods : These can cause digestive issues, especially after a prolonged fast.

Stale or Junk Food : Processed and market-bought foods contain preservatives and excess oil, making them unsuitable.

Alcohol and Intoxicants : Consuming these goes against the spiritual essence of the vrat and may harm the body.

Excessive Sweets: Too many sugary items can lead to bloating, nausea, and fatigue.

Hariyali Teej is not just a celebration of faith but also a chance to connect with the body through mindful fasting. Understanding what nourishes you post-fast is essential — both to honour tradition and safeguard your well-being.

By following these thoughtful guidelines, women can complete their Nirjala Vrat with grace, care, and continued devotion.