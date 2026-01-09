Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Nalgonda District

A devastating road accident unfolded at Edulaguda Chowrasta in Miryalaguda town, Nalgonda district, when a DCM truck transporting tiles from Hyderabad to Guntur collided with a cement tanker. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives in the incident, while three others sustained significant injuries. Local residents were quick to alert the police, who arrived promptly to commence rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Beeru Boy (30), Santosh (30), and Suraj (18), all hailing from Bihar. Reports indicate that the three men were tragically crushed when the tiles from the DCM truck fell on them during the collision. The condition of the injured individuals remains critical, and they have been transported to a private hospital in Miryalaguda for urgent medical care.

In the aftermath of the accident, a crane was deployed to clear the vehicles from the road, which had caused a substantial traffic jam in the area. The police have registered a case regarding the incident and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.