Harper Collins to celebrate World Book Day

HarperCollins India will be celebrating a 'World Book Day Jam' on their Instagram page - @HarperCollinsIN - on April 23, which will have a series of live author sessions, making for a perfect booklover's day in, during the lockdown.

The day-long activity will feature live sessions on various topics - including food, music, travel, poetry, nostalgia for a city, love, relationships plus reading recommendations among others - and will be led by a whole host of authors including Ravinder Singh, Nikita Singh, Avik Chanda, Rana Safvi, Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta among others.

The idea behind this initiative is to have HarperCollins India authors and their books reach out to wider and newer audiences who are increasingly looking out for interesting and digitally accessible, mobile content.

The sessions will not just have the authors talk on different relatable themes, drawn from their areas of expertise, but will also allow audiences to post questions and interact further with their favourite authors.