Hug Day 2023: hug is handshake from the heart, messages & wishes to share it with your love

On This day, lovers hug their partner as a sweet gesture to express both love and affection. Through this gesture, you hold your beloved in your arms forever and make her feel, that you would always be there, when they need you.

This day, is considered to be very important because sometimes, everything cannot be expressed in words, rather express it with a hug. A hug is rather a simple expression of love that conveys so many emotions. It is an intimate expression of love for your partner.

Hug day comes after promise day, hence after you have made genuine as well as heartfelt promises your partner, you take them in your embrace and tell them as to how much they mean to you. It is usually celebrated on February 12th, two days before the Valentine's Day. This year, as you express your love, do share few thoughtful message with your love.

Here are few messages or wishes, which you can send and make their day extra special for both of you.

• Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!

• In the warmth of my hug, you will feel the depth of my emotion. Happy hug day!

• I am holding a lot of love for you. Hug me, and let it flow through your soul.

• Sending a warm hug your way, to let you know I am thinking of you today.

• No medicine can help me as much as a hug from you can. Happy Hug Day!

• A hug from you is all I need to live out my life.

• No amount of wealth can match up to your love. Darling, your hug is the best gift ever.

• A hug is a handshake from the heart, and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

• My heart and soul longs for your love. Holding me tight is what I long for. I love you.

• A hug might be a simple gesture, but it feels amazing when it's you hugging me. Happy Hug Day, darling hubby!

• The most valuable gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.

• Nothing in this world is better than your warm and loving hug. Falling in love with you all over again. Happy Hug Day!

• A hug is a lovely memory and the ultimate closeness that friends do share. Happy Hug Day.

• Your hug is the fuel that my body needs in order to function every day. I Love You. Happy Hug Day!

• Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy Hug Day!

• The moment I spent in your arms makes me feel as if I am in heaven I want to shower my love on you, to make your day special. Happy Hug Day to you dear!

• Sometimes without any reason, a sudden hug can change someone's life. And you did mine. Thousands of hug from me to you my dear friend. Happy Hug day!

• Having you in my life is the best gift that God has given me ever and I will keep my only treasure secure in my arms hugging for a lifetime. Happy Hug Day, sweetheart!

• I'll Always Find My Way To – Hug You Tight And Shower You With My Kisses! Happy Hug Day

• I was waiting for someone to come and hug me so tight that all my broken heart pieces get affixed, and then you came. Happy Hug Day.