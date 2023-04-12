5 plants to keep in your bedroom to help drift off fast

Numerous studies have revealed that the presence of plants in a bedroom, can create many sleep-inducing benefits. Firstly, they help lower a person's cortisol levels, otherwise known as the stress hormone, by releasing oxygen at night, which helps clear the mind and helps to relax the body.



In addition, plants also help in improving the ventilation as well as humidity of a room, thus making it easier for a person to breathe at night and therefore, drift off. This is because plants absorb carbon di oxide and release oxygen through their leaves, during photosynthesis. This process means that you would breathe fresher air the more plants that you have in your bedroom.

Plants release water vapour into the air through their leaves and stems, which would help them to maintain humidity levels in your home. This is especially important during the hotter months, where aircon dries out indoor spaces much faster than normal.

Here are the 5 plants, which you must consider having it in your bedroom due to its sleep-inducing side effects.

Snake plant

Snake plants naturally emit oxygen, which can help purify the air you are breathing in, leading to better and healthier sleep.

Get yourself a snake plant or two for the best air purification, these plants looks stylish on a bedside table and remove harmful chemicals, from the air, helping with respiration and ensuring you sleep soundly right through till morning.

Lavender

The beautiful lavender plant is recognised as an aid for rest, which is why a lot of natural oils and pillow sprays use this scent to promote faster sleep.

You would receive multiple benefits in one-a pretty plant and a long lasting, calming fragrance that promotes relaxation from the second you set foot in your bedroom. Place it next to your bed to feel the maximum benefit as you drift off to sleep.

Aloe Vera

The Aloe vera plant is easy to care for, and also works at purifying the air quality. Traditionally, used for medicine, aloe vera plants produce plenty of oxygen, so they will help improve air purity and quality in whichever room they are in.

Fleshy leaves make for a unique, interesting-looking plant, that would make an instant impression in your space.

Spider plant

The spider plant is also easy to care for, as it only needs watering occasionally and it can survive in direct sunlight. They are also a gorgeous-looking plant as they have long leaves that snake out and fan over the edge of the pot, which means they look especially great in hanging pots.

Use hooks or pins to hang them from walls or curtain poles for an effortless boho bedroom look.

Jasmine

Jasmine is another scent that helps promote wellness, this plant produces a lovely, sweet scent that can help reduce stress and anxiety, ideal for helping your drift off to sleep soundly.

It is also incredibly pretty plant, with delicate green leaves and attractive white flowers. It would match various décor styles, bringing your bedroom a stylish, chic and sophisticated vibe.