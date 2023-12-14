An international conference jointly organized by Talla Padmavathi Pharmacy College and Colombo Medical College

Dr. Udumula Bala, Chairman, Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences and Warangal Bishop, said that by conducting research in the field of medical and clinical pharmacy with mutual cooperation, more miracles can be created in the field of medicine and better results can be achieved by providing services jointly in the public health system.

Talla Padmavathi College of Pharmacy, in association with Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences and Medicare General Hospitals of Ursu, Kareemabad area of Warangal, organized an international conference on the topic The Confluence of Medical and Clinical Pharmacy Expertise on Wednesday.

Dr. Udumula Bala was the chief guest of the program while CEO Dr. Ashwinidhar, Think Roman Ventures, America, Dean of Kakatiya University College of Pharmacy Prof. Y. Narasimha Reddy, and Vice President of Medical Education and Professional Development, Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr. Y. Vijay attended as special guests. Guests of honour St. Peter's Edu School Chairman Narayana Reddy, Father Colombo Medical College Principal Professor H Sandhyarani, Medical General Hospital Director Father Chinnapareddy, Avenida Innovations Co-Founder Dr. Karthik Pratika participated in the inauguration program presided over by Talla Mallesham, Chairman, Talla Padmavathi Group of Educational Institutions.

On this occasion, Talla Mallesham said that they are providing quality pharmacy education to the students and conducting international conferences to know the developments in the field of medicine around the world. After that, Dr. Ashwini Dhar said that a completely healthy society will be built if the vast knowledge of clinical pharmacists is added to the medical field. Later, Chinnappa Reddy said that a special clinical pharmacy department has been set up in cooperation with Talla Padmavathi College of Pharmacy to provide quality and better medical services to the patients and to provide all the necessary medical facilities to the patients with the sophisticated medical equipment in the Medicare General Hospitals.

Professor Y Narasimha Reddy said that by focusing on research, clinical pharmacists will help in solving the elusive problems in the medical field. After that, Narayana Reddy said that the public health system will be strengthened by making the clinical pharmacists use their medicinal knowledge to be useful to the public in the remote villages, and by creating awareness about the adverse effects of the proper use of drugs.

Dr. M. Satyadev, Dr. M. Meghna, Dr. A. Bhagirath, Dr. MD Sibgatullah, Neeraj Dubai and Dr. V Prateek participated as speakers in this conference and enlightened the students on various topics. Finally, the college management felicitated all the guests with shawls and mementoes.

Among other invitees to this conference organized by IPA Warangal City Branch and Avinida Innovation, there were Talla Padmavathi Pharmacy College Directors Talla Vamshi-Chaitanya, Dr. Talla Varun-Vaishnavi, College Principals Dr. J. Venkateswara Rao, Dr. Bethi Srinivas, and Principals and Heads of Departments of various Pharmacy Colleges such as Dr. Challa Srinivasa Reddy, Dr. N. Raghunandan, Dr. Kamal Yadav, Dr. G. Sridhar Babu, Dr. G. Anil Kumar, Dr. V. Mahender, Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Shyamsunder, Dr. Shankaraiah, Dr. P. Ravi, Dr. K. Devender, Dr. Praveen, Dr. Venkatesham, Dr. E. Venkateshwarlu, Dr. S. Balamurali Mohan, Dr. Likhita, Dr. Suraj Subhajaveria along with faculty members of the college participated.