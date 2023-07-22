Be your child’s best friend

Q1) My 15-year daughter is getting bullied by her friends because of her size. I tried many ways to console her, but she is unable to understand anything. How may I help her?



-Ramya, Rajahmundry

A) Getting bullied by her friends because of her size in teens is not uncommon. (Body shaming) Many teenagers undergo trauma and have social withdrawal, anxiety and mood swings. They don't accept themselves at a stage. It's better to seek a clinical psychologist's help for the needful.

Q2) My 6 years son has a habit of speaking while sleeping; is this normal or something to worry about?

-Vivek, Medak

A) Usually, young children are highly imaginative and expressive. At times, when parents taunt them or are chided by others, make them repress their thoughts and seek expression as dreams, or sometimes in sleep talking, known as somniloquy. As he grows, he will naturally outgrow on his own.

Q3) My ten-year-old son started keeping secrets, and whenever he was caught doing something he was not supposed to do, he ultimately chose to lie. How may I resolve this?

-Prashanti, Khammam

A) You need to ascertain what specifically made your son tell lies or be secretive. Early adolescence is a crucial stage for boys or girls in the development of identity. They should be treated friendly so that they can share anything without censorship with their parents. Critical and rigid parental attitudes towards kids could be one reason. Change your attitude towards your ward and be amicable.

Q4) My 17-year son enjoys gossiping about his friends; how to tell him that it's a bad habit because he gets offended if I tell something out of his interest.

-Laxmi Prasanna

A) Gossiping happens when someone has no choice but to be identified. By gossiping with friends or significant others, many want to draw the attention of others and become the centre of attention. This age is high time for such behaviour, don't worry, as he grows into a younger adult, he will become more responsible and busy.

