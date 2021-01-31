Alkaline water does the opposite of acidic water. Alkaline Water has a higher pH level than plain water and has claimed various health benefits that have helped increase the popularity of alkaline water. Alkaline Water contains higher concentrations of various alkaline minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium which are vital to human health. So let's explore the scientific benefits of drinking alkaline water and its health benefits.



What is alkaline water?



The normal water is neutral, with a pH of around 7. Chemicals used in treating water can change this level and makes it more acidic or more alkaline. Acidic substances have a pH of below 7.0 going down to zero. Meanwhile, alkaline substances have a pH of up to 14. Water that is highly alkaline has a tart or bitter taste. It restores the pH balance by reducing acidity levels in the body. Alkaline water has become quite famous in these recent years due to numerous health benefits.

Benefits of drinking alkaline water:



Osteoporosis and bone health



The body constantly replaces and absorbs various bone tissues. With Osteoporosis, the new bone creation doesn't keep up with the old bone removal. Alkaline Water increases the Bone Resorption rate. It is a process where the old bone cells are broken down and replaced by the new bones. Research suggests that Alkaline water counteracts the acidity, and thus helps the body in regulating its pH balance, and thus, can prevent the disease processes. Thus, it improves bone health and helps in preventing Osteoporosis.

Cancer prevention and acid reflux

A study was conducted to analyze the effects of Alkalis on Cancer and water alkalinizers as a way to treat their cancer. The negatively charged hydroxyl ions contribute to increased energy levels and Alkaline Water reduces them, and thus increases overall alertness. Acid refluxes that keep happening for a long time can damage the body. Drinking alkaline water may act as a supplement provider for other supplements in reflux diseases.

Blood pressure and diabetes



Drinking alkaline water increases the body's metabolism activities. It is highly beneficial for people with high blood pressure, high blood lipids, and high blood sugar. Studies show that drinking high-pH Electrolyte water reduces blood viscosity in adults after exercising. Alkaline Water increases the amount of dissolved oxygen in the blood and eliminates mucus build-up on colon walls as well, thus improving the body's ability to absorb vital nutrients.

(The writer is a clinical and sports nutritionist, founder Purecise)