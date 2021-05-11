Black fungal infection can be fatal, if left untreated

Hyderabad: As a deadly second wave of Covid-19 ravages India, doctors are now reporting a rush of cases involving a rare infection called as Mucormycosis or black fungus.

It is being reported in Covid 19 patients who are recovering and also those who have recovered. Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital briefing about the black fungus to The Hans India says that Mucormycosis fungal infection can be fatal, if left untreated.

What is Black Fungus? Have we observed any Black Fungus cases in Hyderabad ?

Black fungus is a rare and dangerous infection. It is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes and largely seen in people who has low immunity. It is a very old infection, but just evolving recently as media highlighting now. In Hyderabad, we have a least of 1 to 2 per cent of Black Fungus cases.

Who are more likely to get infected with Black fungus ?

Black fungus infects the people with viral infections and who has low immunity. In HIV and Diabetics patients, patients with any kind of viral infection and among the patients who use high dose steroids are more likely to get infected with Black Fungus.

What is the relation between Covid 19 and Black Fungus ?

There is no particular relation but the immunity levels, black fungus is an Opportunistic infection, when immunity comes down then these kinds of opportunistic and fungal infections comes alive. As the coronavirus bringing down the immunity levels among people, there are high chances of this kind of opportunistic infections.

Is Black Fungus dangerous ?

Yes, when a Covid patient attacks with black fungus or patient with any viral infections gets this fungal infection, the condition will be serious and in cases it might leads to death.

What are the symptoms of the patient affected with Black Fungus ?

People will face sinus and among sinus patients there is a high risk of black fungus. They will have pain on face, eyes and eye ball will be pushed forward, headache and fever are symptoms largely seen among black fungus patients.

What causes Black Fungus ?

By over use of high dose steroids while having low immunity is a major cause of Mycormycosis. Otherwise, These infections are usually acquired when spores from the molds are breathed in (inhaled) or, less commonly, enter the body through a cut in the skin.