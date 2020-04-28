Bollywood Actors Sushanth And Preity Zinta Show Us How Workout This Lockdown Period

One side it is the young actor Sushanth Singh Rajput…

And

To the other side, it is yesteryear's actress Preity Zinta…

Well, what made us collate these two B-Town actors together???

Amidst the lockdown period, all the people are staying at home. As malls, gyms, Zumba centres and yoga classes are shut, it has become necessary to workout at home in order to keep the bodies in shape.

Thus, we Hans India are coming up with the workout videos of Bollywood celebrities to inspire the weight watchers. Today, we have come up with the simple workout videos of Preity Zinta and Sushanth Singh Rajput… Have a look!

Preity Zinta

This is a simple exercise shown by dear Preity… She is seen stretching her legs and hands, bending down on knees. She also stated that it is the best way to strengthen the lower back of the body. Doing this exercise for 15 times daily will get better holding on your leg and hand.



Sushanth Singh Rajut

This reel Dhoni is all known for his awesome workouts. Be it his toned body or six-pack, this man keeps on inspiring his fans by posting his workout videos on Instagram.

In this video, Sushanth is seen doing pushups and then clapping immediately at his back. This one is for all the workout pros… One can do this and tone all his body and make build the muscles.



So guys, follow Preity Zinta and Sushanth Singh and go with workout daily to keep your body toned and healthy…