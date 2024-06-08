CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors

CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, one of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, organized an awareness walkathon with brain tumour survivors. The event, held on the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day, was flagged off by Chief Guest Dr. Roopa Koduvayur, Doctor & Actress in presence of Guest of Honors Dr. Srinivas Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, Optimus Group Pvt Ltd., Dr. Rajat Kumar, IAS, doctors and hospital staff to spread awareness about brain care, prevalence of brain tumours and encourage a healthy life for survivors, post-surgery.

Brain tumours represent a considerable burden of disease, with thousands of new cases diagnosed each year in India. Approximately 2% of all cancers in India can be accounted to brain tumours, and they remain a significant issue across the world even today. Detecting tumours early and treating them accordingly is an efficient way to preserve the lives of patients.

The event commenced with doctors and hospital staff walking alongside brain tumor survivors, celebrating their victory over adversity. This walkathon brought together survivors, their families, medical professionals, and community members in a unified effort to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Participants shared personal stories of resilience, demonstrating the potential for recovery with the right medical care. Following the walkathon, a felicitation ceremony was held to commend the survivors for their courage and triumph.

Sunit Agarwal, HCOO-CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, said, "CARE hospitals, Hi-Tec City is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge equipment, and a dedicated team of neurosurgeons. We are well-prepared to handle complex brain tumour cases. Our expert doctors and support staff are committed to providing comprehensive care to our patients.

Dr. Rajat Kumar, IAS, emphasized the critical importance of awareness in combating brain tumors, stating, “Awareness is the first step in fighting brain tumours. Early diagnosis and the right treatment can significantly improve patient outcomes. Many individuals, once diagnosed early and treated appropriately, can recover and lead fulfilling lives. Today, we pay tribute to our survivors, whose strength and determination serve as a beacon of hope and resilience. Their journeys highlight the importance of early intervention and proper medical care, inspiring us all to continue raising awareness and supporting those affected by this challenging condition."

As part of the World Brain Tumour Day initiatives, CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, is also offering a special 50% discount on Brain Imaging (CT scan) and Neurosurgeon Consultations for a month. Through this, the hospital aimed to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of brain tumors, emphasizing that awareness and timely intervention can save lives. The hospital's commitment to patient care and community engagement was evident in this heartfelt initiative, celebrating the strength and determination of survivors.