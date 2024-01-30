Live
Cauliflowers will now come in shades of purple, yellow, green
The Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture & Technology in Kanpur has reported promising outcome in cultivating cauliflowers in vibrant shades of purple, yellow, and green.
These nutrient-rich cauliflowers, indigenous to Australia, could soon be cultivated in Uttar Pradesh on a large scale.
According to experts, the favourable climate and soil conditions in Uttar Pradesh make it an ideal environment for growing these colourful cauliflowers.
Not only are they visually stunning, but they are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, offering a significant nutritional boost to their consumers.
The research is being spearheaded by the vegetable department of the university.
Farmers across the state can soon expect to receive seeds of these unique cauliflower varieties, enabling them to diversify their crops and enhance both, nutrition and economic opportunities.
Head of Department, Vegetables, Dr Ram Batuk Singh, said these varieties, known as Karotina and Valentina, exhibit striking colours, with Karotina being yellow and Valentina being purple.
Imported seeds from Australia underwent extensive trials on the university’s fields, tailored to suit the local climate and soil conditions.
The cultivation of these cauliflowers, without pesticides and chemicals, has shown significantly improved yields, proving to be suitable for farmers in Kanpur and across the state, he said.
--IANS
amita/vd