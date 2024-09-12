Chyawanprash boosts immunity

Bengaluru: Monsoon season arrives, a pleasant and refreshing atmosphere is created. But at the same time especially those with low immunity including children. The drop in temperature and rise in humidity levels create an ideal environment for infections to thrive at such times, Dabur Chyawanprash is suitable for boosting immunity.

An awareness program was organized at Government Kannada Model Primary School of KG Halli in the city to create awareness about this. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital B.H.U. MD (Ayurveda) Dr. Parameshwara Arora said, Chyawanprash is excellent and popular. It is an Ayurvedic product. It has been used for decades to boost immunity and provide the body with resistance to fight infections. Prepared with various herbs and mineral energy, this product helps prevent various diseases. Chayawanprash reduces nasal allergies and infections etc. Studies have confirmed that.