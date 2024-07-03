Citizens Specialty Hospital Saves 23-year-old with Emergency Neurosurgery

Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad saves a 23-year-old patient who underwent a critical emergency neurosurgery procedure. Mr. Raj (name changed) was brought to the hospital with multiple seizures (5-6 episodes per day), weakness in his right upper and lower limbs, aphasia (loss of ability to understand or express speech), and deviation of the mouth. These symptoms had persisted for about three days before his admission.



Upon evaluation, it was determined that Mr. Raj was suffering from a seizure with altered sensorium caused by a left frontal hemorrhagic infarct—a type of stroke involving bleeding in the brain. The underlying cause was identified as vein thrombosis, a condition where blood clots form in the veins. This can restrict or block blood flow, leading to complications such as swelling, pain, and in severe cases, can result in strokes or other critical conditions. In Mr. Raj’s case, the vein thrombosis caused significant disruption to blood circulation in the brain, leading to the hemorrhagic infarct and subsequent seizures.

Dr Rajesh Reddy Sannareddy, Neurosurgeon, immediately took charge of the case. Given the urgency, he performed an emergency surgery called a fronto temporoparietal decompressive craniectomy in the middle of the night. This surgery involves removing a part of the skull to relieve pressure on the brain, which can be lifesaving in such critical situations. Timely surgery saved life and paved path for recovery. Second surgery was done to replace bone after 2 months. He is now independent with normal brain function.

Dr Rajesh Reddy Sannareddy highlighted a concerning trend post-COVID: "We've observed an increase in cases of vein thrombosis following COVID-19 infections. While this condition is generally more common in women, it is imperative to stay vigilant as it can affect anyone."

Dr Prabhakar P, RCOO of Citizens Specialty Hospital, commended the team for their prompt response and expertise. "Our team is highly trained to handle emergency situations with utmost precision and care. The preparedness and swift action of our neurosurgery department exemplify our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients, even in the most challenging situations."

Mr. Raj is now on the path to recovery due to the timely and effective intervention by the skilled team at Citizens Specialty Hospital. This case highlights importance of timely diagnosis, emergency surgery, patience on the part of family & team work as key to recovery.