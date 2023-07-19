Common ailments to check during the monsoons

During monsoon increase in humidity and moisture create favourable conditions for bacteria, viral and fungus to grow and cause infections. Dr J Anish Anand, Consultant Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, shares are some tips on how to keep common ailments in check during the monsoons:

• Stay dry. Avoid getting wet in the rain, as this can increase your risk of contracting waterborne diseases. If you do get wet, dry off as soon as possible.

• Wear loose, light clothing. This will help to keep you cool and prevent sweat from accumulating, which can create a breeding ground for bacteria.

• Avoid walking barefoot. This will help to prevent you from coming into contact with contaminated water or soil.

• Cover your food and water. This will help to prevent mosquitoes from getting to them and contaminating them with their saliva.

• Use mosquito repellent. This is especially important if you are going to be spending time outdoors.

• Get vaccinated. There are vaccines available for some of the most common monsoon-related diseases, such as malaria and typhoid.

• Eat a healthy diet. This will help to keep your immune system strong and protect you from getting sick.

• Get enough sleep. This will help your body to heal and recover from any illness that you may develop.

If you do get sick, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. Early treatment is essential for preventing complications.

Here are some additional tips to help you stay healthy during the monsoons:

• Wash your hands frequently. This is especially important after using the toilet, before eating, and after coming into contact with someone who is sick.

• Clean and disinfect your home regularly. This will help to kill any germs that may be lurking around.

• Avoid contact with sick people. If you can, try to avoid contact with people who are sick, as this will help to reduce your risk of getting sick.

By following these tips, you can help to keep yourself healthy and prevent common ailments during the monsoons.