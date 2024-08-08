CSIR-NBRI develops herbal remedy to improve gout symptoms in elderly

New Delhi: The elderly suffering from gout can now look at a new plant-based natural supplement that can be useful in improving their daily lives, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed on Thursday.

Lucknow-based CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has developed a herbal product called ‘NBRI-Gout Out’ which is a combination of five medicinal plants.

Funded under the ‘Scheme for Young Scientist and Technologist’, the SEED Division of the Department of Science and Technology, the herbal supplement can help restore locomotion and ameliorate associated symptoms like pain, stiffness in joints, redness and so on.

Developed by Dr Ankita Misra (principal investigator) and under the mentorship of Dr Sharad Srivastava (chief scientist and head) at pharmacognosy division of CSIR-NBRI, the herbal remedy was found “synergically efficacious in gout/gouty arthritis, at par with standard drug colchicines”.

The bio-efficacy of the combination was tested through a battery of in-vitro and in-vivo assays under the laboratory conditions and further, the safety and toxicity of NBRI-Gout out was also established in animal models.

The findings showed that there was significant reduction in uric acid (80 per cent) and nearly 70 per cent reduction in inflammatory mediators -- the primary causes underlying the pathogenesis of gout.

Additionally, it showed significant reduction in pain, stiffness in joints and improved locomotion, said the ministry.

The supplement is completely water-soluble with no solvent residue. The raw materials used are widely available in the herbal drug market and do not pose any threat to biodiversity.

“The product has been developed in AYUSH mode, cost effective, and two companies have shown interest in commercialisation. The herbal remedy can also be used as an adjuvant therapy along with existing line of treatment in gouty arthritis, gouty flare, prophylaxis cases and idiopathic cases having gout symptoms,” the ministry informed.

Gout results from increased uric acid in blood serum, affecting a significant section of the population above age 35.

There are few herbal products available in the market specifically targeting gouty arthritis to address the problem.

However, according to the ministry, many of the existing products with claims like alleviating pain and inflammation of joints, lack scientific validation and are marketed, based on traditional claims only.