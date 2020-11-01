Cures hair hassles

You can use it as hair serum too and the results are amazing. Depending on the hair length, open two to three Evion capsules. Apply it thoroughly all over the hair, covering the entire length of the hair. The ideal way is to apply the gel from roots to tips.

Since the serum from these capsules is very thick and greasy, your scalp might turn a bit oily. Keep it for 30 minutes to one hour. Wash your hair thoroughly and condition them. You will get healthy hair if you use it on a regular basis.