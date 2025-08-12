Czech Republic reports sharp rise in hepatitis-A cases

Prague: The Czech Republic has reported its highest number of hepatitis-A cases in the past 15 years, according to the National Institute of Public Health (SZU).

From January to the end of July this year, 1,053 cases were recorded, compared with only 168 in the same period last year. The number eventually rose to 636 cases for the whole of 2024.

This year, the highest numbers of cases have been reported in Prague (370), the Central Bohemian Region (181), and the Moravian-Silesian Region (113).

Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease spreading mainly through contaminated water, food, or direct contact with an infected person.

The infection, also known as infectious jaundice, is affecting not only children but also teenagers, young adults, and people with high-risk behaviours -- particularly drug users and the homeless. It is most commonly transmitted due to poor hygiene conditions and close contact in groups, according to the SZU.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has also warned of an increase in the transmission of the infection in Central Europe, with similar developments observed in Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary.

Commenting on the ECDC assessment, SZU Director Barbora Mackova said in June that the situation in the Czech Republic is not dramatic, but it should not be underestimated.

"It is necessary to adhere to consistent hand hygiene, regional hygiene stations are implementing targeted anti-epidemic measures, especially in areas with a higher risk of infection, such as excluded localities, communities of homeless people or drug addicts," she said.

Currently, targeted vaccinations are being carried out for homeless people and other high-risk groups, including those who have contact with infected individuals. Experts also recommend vaccination for wider population groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It's usually a short-term illness, but in rare cases, it can lead to liver failure and death, particularly in older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions. The virus is primarily spread through contaminated food or water, or through close contact with an infected person.