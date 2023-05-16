Dengue fever: Symptoms and treatment, prevention

Dengue fever is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms of dengue fever typically appear within 4 to 7 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They can range from mild to severe and may include:

1. High fever (often as high as 104°F or 40°C).

2. Severe headache, particularly behind the eyes.

3. Joint and muscle pain.

4. Fatigue and weakness.

5. Nausea and vomiting.

6. Skin rash (typically appearing 2 to 5 days after the onset of fever).

7. Mild bleeding, such as nosebleeds or bleeding gums

8. In some cases, dengue fever can progress to a more severe form called dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), which can lead to bleeding, organ failure, and even death if not promptly treated.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Instead, medical care focuses on relieving symptoms, providing supportive care, and ensuring proper hydration.

Preventing dengue fever primarily involves measures to reduce mosquito populations and protect yourself from mosquito bites. Here are some effective prevention methods:

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites: Mosquitoes that transmit dengue typically breed in stagnant water. Regularly empty, clean, or cover any containers that can collect water, such as flower pots, buckets, and discarded tires.

Use mosquito repellents:

1. Apply mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon or eucalyptus on exposed skin.

2. Follow the instructions on the product label for proper use.

3. Reapply as directed.

Wear protective clothing: When in areas with a high risk of dengue, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes. Mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing, so consider treating your clothing with permethrin, an insect repellent that can be sprayed or soaked onto clothing.

Use mosquito nets: Sleep under a mosquito net, especially in an area with a high mosquito population or without adequate window and door screens.

Avoid peak mosquito activity: Mosquitoes that transmit dengue are most active during the early morning and late afternoon. Limit outdoor activities during these times or take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Keep living areas clean: Regularly clean indoor and outdoor spaces, removing any standing water and debris that could serve as breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Support community efforts: Participate in community-based mosquito control programs or initiatives to reduce mosquito populations and raise awareness about dengue prevention.

Stay informed: Stay updated on local dengue outbreaks and follow public health guidelines and recommendations provided by health authorities in your area.

Remember that dengue mosquitoes can breed in small amounts of water, so it is essential to prevent and eliminate any potential breeding sites. Adopting these preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of dengue fever.

