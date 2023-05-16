Live
Diabetes can damage nervous system
Dr P Ranganadham, MBBS, MCh (Neurosurgery).HOD Senior Consultant Neurosurgery from SLG Hospitals, Bachupally speaks abolut Diabetes
Diabetes is a widely prevalent lifestyle disease affecting the brain, spinal cord and nerves. Early diagnosis, a scrupulous diet, and precise medication will mitigate side effects.
Types:
Type 1– Children, insulin dependent.
Type 2— Adults, non-insulin dependent.
Prevalence:
Diabetes is a growing challenge in India from 40.9 million in 2007 to72.9
Millions in 2017, the latest tally in 2020 is 77 million while 463 million world over.
WHO estimates are 8.7% diabetic population in 20–70 years of age in India. Telugu states outnumbering the national average of 2.85% to a staggering 4.69%
Age distribution:
Affects adults & children
• High-stress levels, Decreased physical activity, obesity, increased salt intake, low consumption of vegetables, fruits, alcohol, smoking and pollution.
• The long-standing perception that diabetes’s side effect is peripheral neuropathy largely is incorrect.
Factually diabetes affects all three divisions of the nervous system-children specifics:-
• Body unable to produce insulin
• Often manifest in school-going age, sometimes in the newborn period
• Developing cns affected, hence florid neuro complications
Causes in children:
1. Body’s immune system mistakenly fights pancreatic cells producing insulin (autoimmune) —commonest.
2. Genetics— increased by certain variants HLA-DQA1, HLA- DQB1, and HLADRB1 genes.
3. Environmental factors.
4. Family history: if the father has type1diabetes chances for the child 1 in 17, the mother before 25 age, 1 in 25, and above 25, 1 in 100.
5. Caucasian race.
6. Exposure to viruses.
7. Natives of Finland, Sardinia.
8. Age of 4-6 or 10-14.
Hard facts about Type 1 DM
1. Chronic condition, only 5% of total diabetics, blood sugars abnormally high, insulin dependent, children can lead normal & healthy life with regular insulin and blood sugars control
Complications:
1. Learning and memory affected.
2. Grey matter+ white matter volume changes, poor memory, attention.
3. Sleep alterations—poor sleep, sudden awakening Midsleep, Restless leg syndrome.
4. Depression & behavioural alterations, mood swings.
5. Diarrhea, nausea, and indigestion.
6. Autonomic neuropathy: low BP, sweating, tachycardia, poor urinary control.
7. Peripheral neuropathy rare.
8. Prolonged coma.
9. Quadriplegia.
10. Muscle damage.
Investigations:
MRI brain +spine, EEG, Nerve conductions, Electromyography, Blood sugars -fasting & post lunch, HBA1c , Doppler study for arterial system
Treatment:
Insulin, oral ant diabetics, antiepi leptics, medicines for brain swelling, diabetic diet,6-8 hours daily sleep, walking at least 30 minutes daily, antidepressants, analgesics. “ Tail Piece”
1. Maintaining blood sugars within the target is the key.
2 Srict diet, medicines & life style modifications mandatory.
3. Never skip doctor visits.
4 Living with diabetes —the new norm.
5. Indifference towards diabetes could be dangerous and inviting trouble.
