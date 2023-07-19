Diabetes in motion: Empowering your health through active living

Living with type 2 diabetes can be difficult, but it doesn't mean you have to give up your active lifestyle. Staying physically active is, in fact, one of the most effective tools for managing type 2 diabetes and improving overall health. Dr Mahesh D M, consultant – Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says, “You can take control of your condition and live a healthier and more fulfilling life by incorporating regular exercise into your daily routine.”

The Advantages of Exercise in Type 2 Diabetes

Regular physical activity not only helps with blood glucose management, but also improves insulin sensitivity. When you exercise, your muscles use glucose for energy, causing your blood glucose levels to drop. Exercise also aids in weight management, lowers the risk of cardiovascular complications, and improves overall well-being. In fact, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people with type 2 diabetes who exercised regularly saw a 0.7% decrease in HbA1c levels. This decrease can have a significant impact on long-term diabetes management.

Tailoring Exercise to Individual Needs

It is critical to consult with a doctor before beginning an exercise routine. They can assist you in determining the best types of exercise for your condition and guide you in developing a personalised plan. Walking, cycling, swimming, and dancing are all excellent ways to improve cardiovascular health. Lifting weights or using resistance bands, for example, can help build muscle mass and increase metabolism. Yoga and tai chi are examples of flexibility exercises that can improve joint mobility and lower the risk of injury. Consider adding physical activity to your daily routine by taking the stairs instead of the lift, parking further away from your destination, or going for short walks after meals. Small changes can add up to big health benefits over time.

Overcoming Barriers and Staying Motivated

1. Many people with type 2 diabetes face challenges when it comes to staying active. Common difficulties include a lack of time, fatigue, or a fear of hypoglycemia. However, there are strategies for overcoming these obstacles and remaining motivated. Begin by scheduling regular exercise sessions like any other appointment. Consider physical activity to be an essential component of your diabetes management strategy.

2. Seeking help from family and friends can make a big difference in your motivation. Find a workout partner with similar goals and hold each other accountable. It is critical to monitor your blood glucose levels before, during, and after exercise to ensure your safety. This will assist you in understanding how your body reacts to physical activity and making necessary adjustments.

3. Setting attainable goals and tracking your progress can also help you stay motivated. Celebrate small victories along the way and give yourself rewards when you reach milestones. Remember that every step you take towards a more active lifestyle brings you closer to living a healthier, more fulfilling life with type 2 diabetes.

Accept the transformative power of physical activity as your prescription for a brighter future.