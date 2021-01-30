Effective hacks to healthy breathing

For most people, winter is usually their favourite time of the year. Along with enjoying the chill in the air, one needs to also be careful about the quality of air you're breathing, since the AQI levels rise during this time. Impurities in the air enter the respiratory system by inhalation, causing disastrous effects in people from all age groups.



Hygiene and personal wellness has become an important part of everyone's lifestyle in the current situation. Washing hands every time we return home is now an essential.

Our nasal passages are the entry points to various air impurities; hence it is imperative to take care of your nose. Air impurities such as allergens, pollutants, bacteria or viruses may enter the nose and get trapped, leading to complications.

So, it is important to include nasal sanitisation in your daily hygiene routine - not only when you come home but even if you haven't stepped out at all. Dr. Aparna Ahuja, Child specialist and neonatologist, MBBS, MD Peds shares few quick and effective tricks to ensure you breathe well stay healthy!

Nasal wash to the rescue!



Saline sprays rinses out impurities and debris stuck in your nasal passage and helps in preventing allergies and symptoms like sinus infections. A nasal wash also helps in moisturizing your dry nose, especially in winter.

Additionally, if you are on any steroids or medications to treat nasal allergies, it is advisable to rinse your nose with saline before using them. It will clear out debris/mucus and help the medication work better.

Minimise the exposure to air pollutants



Prevention is always better than cure. So why not cut down the exposure to the pollutants?

• Track the air quality index in your area

• Exercise regularly but with moderate outdoor activity when air pollution levels are high

• Ventilate your kitchen

Staying active



Increasing the level of workouts and physical exercises has benefits that needs no special mention. Staying active is a good way to remain fit and healthy and also minimise carbon dioxide levels in your body. It also helps pump more oxygen, helping you breathe clean air.