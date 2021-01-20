Endometriosis can hamper quality of your life 

Period pain is the nightmare for most women. The extreme pain, stomach cramps, fatigue, nausea during this time make most of them anxious about their periods. Many keep popping pain killer pills just to cope up with their day to day work during this time.

Endometriosis happens when the endometrium, the tissue that usually lines the inside of a woman's uterus, grows outward from the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining of the pelvis. Endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs as well in some conditions. These tissues thickens, breaks down and bleeds during every menstrual cycle but as they have grown outside the uterus, they don't have any way to exit your body.

Menstrual pain is usually experienced on day one or day two of the period cycle. In endometriosis, the pain persists up to three to four days and worsens by the day.

Dr Mukta Nadig, OBG Consultant, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal said, "The Endometriosis Society of India estimates that 25 million Indian women suffer from this condition but it is hardly discussed in the open. The lack of awareness, apprehensive nature, taboo associated with periods and the ignorance is making many women to bear the pain silently without proper treatment. It can occur as early as in pubertal age groups but because of the taboo of gynaecologist consultation for young girls, there is delay in proper diagnosis and treatment."

How to identify endometriosis?

The symptoms of endometriosis may vary from person to person. The severity of the pain does not indicate the stage of endometriosis. Pelvic pain is most common during this condition. Many patients diagnosed with endometriosis may finally need IVF as the method of fertility. Other symptoms include Pain in the lower abdomen before and during menstruation, Cramps around menstruation time, Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding apart from menstrual cycle, Lower back pain during menstrual cycle, Discomfort during bowel movements and urination, Pain during or after sex and Infertility.

If the symptoms are ignored, endometriosis can be sometimes mistaken for other illnesses such as irritable bowel syndrome or pelvic inflammatory disease. Therefore, it is important to visit the gynaecologists when you develop any signs of pain or heavy bleeding during periods. Self-medication or delaying the treatment can be more harmful.

Though there is no particular reason for endometriosis, hormonal changes, surgical scar, immune system disorder, hereditary can be pointed out as the major causes.

Complications

Infertility

One of the major complications of endometriosis is infertility. It is observed that approximately 1/3 to ½ percentage of women with endometriosis have difficulty getting pregnant.

Cancer

Ovarian cancer is another condition due to endometriosis. Ovarian cancer can develop only in the later stage and if endometriosis is not treated properly.