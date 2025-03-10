ENTOD Launches ‘National Hearing Week’ Awareness Drive in Bengaluru to Counter Rising Cases Among Children

Bengaluru: ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, in association with Matanand Welfare Foundation, has brought the National Hearing Week awareness campaign to Bengaluru, focusing on promoting children's hearing health. Under the theme "Hear Their World: Early Detection, Early Action," the initiative aims to raise awareness about the growing prevalence of hearing loss and the importance of early screening.

Bengaluru, being a rapidly growing metropolitan city, faces high levels of noise pollution, a key contributor to Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) in children. Studies show that hearing loss affects 6.3% of India’s population, with many cases going undetected due to the absence of routine screenings. According to available data, the prevalence of hearing loss in children in South India is similar to the national average in India, with estimates suggesting that between 1.59 and 8.8 children per 1000 births may experience hearing impairment, with higher rates observed among "high-risk" newborns .

Dr Vyshnavi V Sandesh, (MBBS, MS, DAA)], an ENT specialist in Bengaluru, stated, "Children exposed to high noise levels, particularly in urban environments, are at greater risk of hearing damage. Hearing loss in children is often overlooked until it significantly affects speech and learning. With routine hearing screenings and early intervention, we can mitigate long-term developmental challenges."

As part of the awareness drive, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is working with 100+ doctors and organizing over 250 free hearing check-up camps across the city to ensure early detection and intervention.

Mr. Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, emphasized, "Many children with hearing loss are not diagnosed until it starts affecting their education and social life. By then, it has already impacted their development. Through National Hearing Week, we want to make hearing check-ups a regular part of child healthcare. By working with ENT specialists, we aim to help thousands of children get the care they need."

Through the #Habacchasunega campaign under the ‘National Hearing Week’ initiative, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals and the Matanand Welfare Foundation are working to improve children's hearing health. This ongoing campaign aims to help thousands of children live healthier, happier lives.