Harish Rao gives powerpoint presentation on Palamuru project, denies govt's allegations

In a recent PowerPoint presentation regarding the Krishna water issue at Telangana Bhavan, former Minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao denies Chief Minister Revanth Reddy comments on the Palamuru projects made in the assembly accusing him of spreading falsehoods in the Assembly. Rao claimed that both Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy have peddled "fabricated stories" and "tall tales".

Rao asserted that the Congress party is responsible for significant migration from the Palamuru region, further alleging that it effected Nalgonda district by failing to adequately address local needs during the bifurcation of the state.

He pointed out that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project was notably absent from the 11th Schedule, highlighting the Congress party's injustices during this process.

On a positive note, Rao noted that the Kaleshwaram project has the potential to irrigate 5 lakh acres with an investment of just Rs. 200 crore.