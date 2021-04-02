Fastest way to lose weight in 2 weeks: 10 Golden rules for safe weight loss

Most people want to lose weight in 2 weeks for important events in their lives. These events could be engagement or marriage. They want fast results. Maximum weight loss that can be achieved in 2 weeks is around 4 kgs. If individuals are planning anything above, it is too fast and unhealthy and it is always better to take advice of the doctor.

If individuals are searching for the fastest way to lose weight in 2 weeks they have to follow these 10 golden rules. These golden rules help them achieve weight loss in 2 weeks in safe manner. The golden rules are as follows:

Avoid fast food: Fast food consists more calories hence avoid intake of those extra calories. If the person intakes extra calories then they need to work harder to burn those extra calories.

Eat fiber: Individuals should eat vegetables and fruits which have more fiber, because it makes a person full .Thus person avoids eating snacks in between when they have foods which have fiber. Thus intake of extra calories can be avoided.

Burn excess calories: Individual should try to eat foods which are fewer calories and perform exercises and burn excess calories.

Body metabolism should be increased: Body metabolism can be increased by taking small portion meals at different intervals than to restrict themselves with 3 meals which are breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Drink more water: Our bodies consist around 75 % of water. To burn excess fat, which exists in the human body the body needs more water. Thus intake of more water helps in fat burning process. Water also produces the feeling of fullness hence eating unwanted food is avoided by drinking water. Water helps in flushing the toxins in the body. Water does not contain calories hence it helps in weight loss in faster manner.

Physical exercises and activities: By performing physical exercises and a physical activities body is able to burn excess fat and thus weight will automatically reduced.

Weight training: Weight training helps the individuals to build muscle mass. Muscle mass is essential for increasing body metabolism. When the body metabolism increases extra calories can be burnt.

Eat white meat: Individual should consume white meat because they have fewer calories when compared to red meat or dark meat.

Steam cook: Steam food can be prepared quickly and they do contain lesser amount of calories than fried foods. To steam cook all you need is to add water to the food you are preparing. Foods which, can be steam cooked can be vegetables, rice, fish, poultry.

Chew food: When individual chew their food they eat comparatively less food. Foods, which can be chewed and eaten are carrots and broccoli.