Groundbreaking Study Reveals Essential Oils’ Remarkable 226% Boost in Memory and Cognitive Health Among Elderly

India's increased life expectancy has yielded positive changes but raised concerns about memory loss and cognitive issues in the elderly. A recent University of California, Irvine, study highlights a compelling link between essential oils and cognitive health in older adults. These oils seem to shield against cognitive decline, even during sleep, showing remarkable benefits. The study (https://bit.ly/3QCPX4P) unveils astounding results: a 226% boost in memory and decision-making among participants. Notably, brain scans exhibit structural changes in key memory and cognitive regions.

This scientific exploration validates what has been acknowledged for ages in diverse cultures spanning India, South Asia, and West Asia. 3000 BC Therapeutics, a wellness company headquartered in Hyderabad, has taken it upon itself to seamlessly integrate this ancient wisdom into our daily lives. The company has harnessed the potency of these blends in user-friendly forms such as soaps, diffusers, and healing oils, catering to both inner and outer well-being.

Motivated by this ground-breaking research, they have curated a line of Rakhi gifts: diffusers crafted from essential oil blends. Rakhi, an age-old tradition imbued with profound significance, traces its origins back to Goddess Lakshmi, Draupadi, and Rani Karnavati, who tied rakhis to Lord Bali, Lord Krishna, and Emperor Humayun, respectively. This practice epitomizes a brother's vow to protect his sister, acknowledging her unwavering love and devotion.

Drawing inspiration from both the research findings and the timeless Rakhi tradition, 3000 BC Therapeutics has launched three essential oil blends designed to serve as Portals to Peace, Positivity, and Prosperity. These offerings encapsulate the essence of Rakhi: the protection of siblings and the granting of their wishes. In this particular instance, the wish is for a joyful life with good cognitive health.