Health Department Have Issued Notice For Zika  And Vigilance Along The Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border Has Been Increased

Tamil Nadu Zika outbreaks in Kerala. J Radhakrishnan, the Health Secretary, issued an order to all district collectors on Friday to step up mosquito control efforts. has been placed on high alert following reports ofoutbreaks in Kerala. J Radhakrishnan, the Health Secretary, issued an order to all district collectors on Friday to step up mosquito control efforts.



The health secretary said that officials from the local health department have been directed to work on reducing mosquito breeding sources and informing industries such as scrap dealers, milk unions, and transportation depots about how to handle and destroy mosquito breeding sources. Door to doorsurvey will be conducted, as well as the eradication of sources using mazdoors, self-help organizations, and other methods. Water at construction sites and vacant plots is also a problem. He informed Deputy Directors of Health Services that thefridges in urban areas, inadequately closed submersible pumps and tanks, drums, pit drains, and unused tires continue to be a threat.

Officials were also instructed to keep track of more than three fever cases from a single location, street, or residence, as well as to do an intensive preventive activity. They were advised to make sure beds and common medicines like paracetamol, water, and sucralfate were available. The need of keeping track of blood and platelet supplies for those in need was also emphasized.

According to the Health Secretary, it's time to update the clinical procedure. In the commercial sector, rapid hydration and excessive over-hydration were also a problem. He assured that people should don't wait for dengue or Zika to become a problem, as inaction can lead to localized outbreaks. In border districts, the state also increased screening and surveillance of cars and persons from Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Aedes mosquito is responsible for Zika and dengue fever, and the state is taking precautions after Tamil Nadurecorded over 2,000 dengue cases since January. Because Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, keeping the area around the house free of trash reduces the risk.