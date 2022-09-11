Home Remedies to Cure Cough Instantly : Get Rid of Cough Naturally

Sometimes, even a little cough can bring your life to a standstill but know that the changing weather is not the only reason for your misery. Cough is a common reflex action, which occur when mucus or foreign irritant drain down the back of the throat. As soon we begin suffering from itching throat, we begin to look for common home remedies for cough or traditional quick fixes to remedy symptoms of cough.



Most cough are caused by excess Pitta or Kapha in the bronchial tree causing congestion and irritation of the bronchial mucous membrane. Dry cough may occur due to inflammation of the trachea or irritation in the throat.

Constant coughing can often leave your chest aching, hence you must keep yourself hydrated, which would helps keep the mucous membranes moist so that it can be easily flushed out.

Turmeric milk

Preparing turmeric milk is easy, all need to do is, add ½ teaspoon of turmeric to warm milk, drink this milk twice daily, this would help clear your throat. Another home remedy is, you can also add garlic to the above blend, simply, you require to boil a clove of garlic with milk and then add a pinch of turmeric to it. This drink is an ideal cough treatment because it would help in healing and soothing the throat. You can even add ginger, instead of garlic, both work equally well. Gargle with turmeric water few times in a day, in order to get relief from constant coughing.

Turmeric contains an active agent called curcumin, it has strong anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which would help in treating infections. Ginger and garlic help in relieving the congestion in the tonsils and act as natural analgesics.

Giloy Juice

If you are suffering from chronic cough, then you should have around 2 tablespoon of Giloy juice with water I the morning each day, till you feel better.

Giloy juice helps build immunity and it is known to bring about a balance in three doshas-vatta, pita and kapha. It acts as an anti-allergic and thus it helps in treating cough caused due to allergic reactions to smoke, pollution or pollen.

Honey+Mulethi powder and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

A mix of ¼ teaspoon honey, ¼ teaspoon mulethi powder and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon with water had twice daily in the morning and evening works wonders. Honey is known for its great anti-inflammatory properties. As per the 2007 study conducted at Penn State College of Medicine showed that honey is actually more effective than over the counter medicines that mostly contain cough suppressants like dextromethorphan.

Black pepper

For productive cough, black pepper is the simplest home remedy. Mix half teaspoon of black pepper with desi ghee and have it on a full stomach. The heating quality helps in clearing congestion. Have this concoction at least two to three times a day for best results.

Pomegranate juice

You must mix of ½ cup of pomegranate juice, a pinch of ginger powder along with pippali powder. Pippali is rejuvenating Ayurvedic herb. Pomegranate juice provides a mild effect on the throat and ginger works due to its heating action. Pomegranate is also rich in vitamin A and C that boost immunity. You must even replace ginger with black pepper.

Spiced tea

A warm cup of spiced tea is a great way to get rid of a bad cough, naturally. Add around half teaspoon ginger powder, a pinch of cinnamon and some cloves. All the three spices are known to heal you from within. These warming spices gently reduce the congestion and phlegm in the lungs and also help in drying up a runny nose.