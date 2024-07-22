How insulin resistance affects brain

New Delhi: Insulin resistance, a significant health concern, is increasingly recognised for its profound effects on brain function, potentially contributing to vulnerability to neurodegenerative diseases, experts say.

Insulin resistance is a phenomenon in which cells ignore the hormone insulin, causing high blood sugar. The condition causes metabolic changes in glucose and lipids, which contribute to illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. In addition, this also gives rise to fatty liver and hormonal abnormalities.

Dr Parth Lalcheta, MCh (Neurosurgery) at HCG Hospitals, Rajkot, emphasised the need for targeted strategies to protect brain health.

"Insulin resistance affects brain function, contributing to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. This highlights the importance of developing strategies to safeguard brain health and enhance overall well-being," he told IANS.

Experts say that brain insulin resistance hampers the capacity of the brain to function effectively, leading to a decline visible in the form of behavioural issues.

Dr Darshan Doshi, Consultant Neurology at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, explains how the recognition of insulin resistance’s implications on the brain is important.

"Brain insulin resistance causes neurodegeneration, leading to cognitive decline and behavioural issues. Understanding this response is essential for developing effective strategies,” he told IANS.

The prevalence of insulin resistance, often linked to conditions like type 2 diabetes and obesity, is rising globally. This disorder hampers the body's ability to use insulin effectively, leading to various health complications, a common symptom among them headaches, which are common in many neuro conditions.

Dr Shailesh Rohatgi, HOD of Neurology at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, explained that insulin resistance can also be associated with headaches.

"Headaches are common in many diseases. They can be primary, like migraines, or secondary, indicating underlying brain pathology. Timely consultation with a neurologist is crucial for diagnosis and treatment," he told IANS.

Experts stress the need for awareness about insulin resistance's impact on brain health and the importance of preventive measures. Healthy lifestyle choices, like weight management, and good blood sugar control can help mitigate adverse effects and promote well-being.How insulin resistance affects brain