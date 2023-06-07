How to detect and prevent breast cancer

WATCHING FOR SIGNIFICANCE

Breast cancer is a disease in which cancer cells grow in the breast tissues. In 5-10% of cases, cancer runs in families. They are caused by faulty genes, which result in the development of not only breast cancer, but also ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and male breast cancer. There are now blood tests available to determine whether a patient carries such genes or not. Breast cancer symptoms include a lump or thickening in or near the breast or underarm that persists throughout the menstrual cycle, a change in the size, shape, or contour of the breast, and a blood-stained or clear fluid discharge from the nipple. These changes may be discovered during monthly breast self- examinations. We do not recommend breast cancer surgery to anyone who has a family history of the disease. Such surgeries are recommended for people who have a documented genetic syndrome that increases their risk of cancer.

BREAST CANCER TREATMENT

Breast cancer is curable if detected early. It can be treated at any stage. If the cancer is limited to the breast or axilla, it can be completely cured. Surgery, radiation therapy,

chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted treatment are all options for breast cancer treatment. However, making some lifestyle changes, such as consulting a doctor about when to begin breast cancer screening examinations and testing, such as clinical breast exams and mammograms.

MEASURES OF PREVENTION

• Stay away from alcohol. Exercising at least five days a week for 30 minutes of brisk walking is recommended. jogging running, cycling.

• Hormone replacement therapy Combination hormone therapy may raise the risk of developing breast cancer.

• Keep a healthy weight. If you are overweight or obese, you should make lifestyle changes to lose weight. Eat a nutritious diet.

BREAST CANCER WARNING SIGN

• A lump or thickening which may feel as small as a pea in or near the breast or in the underarm that persists through the menstrual cycle

• A change in the size, shape, or contour of the breast

• A blood-stained or clear fluid discharge from the nipple.

A change in the look or feel of the skin on the breast or nipple (dimpled, puckered, Scaly or inflamed). Redness of the skin on the breast of nipple.

• A marble-like hardened area under the skin.

